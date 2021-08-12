As Washington continues to work through the kinks in all three phases before its season opener at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12, it’s clear its star player, Chase Young, is more than ready for Week 1. Like the starting offense, the starting defense played the first two series. Young needed only three snaps to get to Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton. On a third-and-8, Young used a quick swim move to duck tackle Isaiah Wynn and bear-hug Newton, who released the ball just before the hit. What appeared to be a strip-sack was an incomplete pass, but no matter: Young was not only back, but perhaps quicker and more skilled with his hands than he was in Year 1.