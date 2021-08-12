Follow along for live updates.
- When and where: Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.
- How to watch: NFL Network; NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington in D.C. area
- How to stream: YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Hulu
Washington will be without eight players for first preseason game
The following players won’t participate in Thursday night’s game: quarterback Kyle Allen (ankle), defensive end Casey Toohill (toe), defensive end Montez Sweat (illness), defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and offensive tackle Rick Leonard.
Cornerback Greg Stroman (foot) and receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) remain on reserve/physically unable to perform.
Tackle David Sharpe remains on the reserve/covid-19 list. Every inactive player but Allen did not travel to New England.