FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Washington Football Team opens its 2021 preseason Thursday night with a road trip to face the New England Patriots.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start at quarterback in his Washington debut, and Coach Ron Rivera has promised to play his starters for a substantial portion of the game. Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones, the team’s first-round pick in this year’s draft, will both reportedly see playing time.

Follow along for live updates.

  • When and where: Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.
  • How to watch: NFL Network; NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington in D.C. area
  • How to stream: YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Hulu