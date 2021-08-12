Follow along for live updates.
- When and where: Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.
- How to watch: NFL Network; NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington in D.C. area
- How to stream: YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Hulu
Ryan Fitzpatrick looks sharp under center in Washington debut
Even though preseason means little and Washington had a “very limited” game-plan, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick looked sharp in his debut.
There were no surprises on the first-team offense — running back Antonio Gibson, tight end Logan Thomas, receiver Terry McLaurin, etc. — and Fitzpatrick conducted two solid drives, collecting three first downs in the process. The QB finished 5-of-8 for 58 yards, with the top strike was a 24-yarder to Logan Thomas on a third and 10 that, if it translates to the regular season, would be a sign of welcome aggressiveness for this offense.
Washington owner Daniel Snyder in attendance
In one of his first public appearances since the Beth Wilkinson investigation concluded, Washington owner Daniel Snyder attended Thursday’s preseason game at New England with his wife, co-CEO Tanya Snyder. The NFL levied a $10 million fine against the clubs but did not prohibit Snyder from attending games. Team president Jason Wright tweeted a photo of himself and the Snyders with general manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney.
Taylor Heinicke’s parents travel from Georgia to see his first action since playoffs
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s mother, Diane, and his stepdad, Mike, traveled from the Atlanta area to New England for Washington’s first preseason game. They were standing near the corner of the end zone, and when a joke was made about having good position to see Taylor’s next pylon dive, Diane grimaced. She smiled, though, at the thought of him getting another chance to live out his NFL dream.
“He worked really hard this offseason,” Mike said. “He was really dedicated.”
Heinicke is expected to take a fair number of snaps with the second team.
Jaret Patterson grew up a die-hard Washington fan. Now he’s fighting to make the team.
The basement of Janine and Leroy Patterson’s home in Glenn Dale, Md., is a shrine to Washington football. A Fathead cutout of Brian Orakpo adorns one wall and a burgundy No. 17 Doug Williams jersey another. There is a Joe Theismann poster, a Chris Cooley poster, a towel with Sean Taylor’s No. 21, a Washington street sign and a Washington license plate, and there are foam fingers, sketches of Joe Gibbs and nearly enough burgundy and gold hats and helmets to dress a full team.
There is also a photo of one of the Pattersons’ sons, Jaret, then a young boy, standing behind an oversize mannequin with a No. 11 Washington jersey during a fan appreciation event at training camp. Born in 1999, Jaret Patterson grew up a Washington die-hard well after the team’s era of dominance. He would attend games with his family at FedEx Field, when the December cold numbed their fingers and the opposing fans seemed to outnumber their own, and insist they stay from warm-ups to the final whistle.
“We’d be getting our butts kicked by two or three touchdowns, but he wanted to stay,” said Janine Patterson, the family’s biggest Washington football loyalist. “I’d be like, ‘Come on, they’re not coming back.’ But he made me stay. He’s always been an avid fan.”
On Friday, the Pattersons returned to watch a practice at FedEx Field, just eight miles south of their home, and sat in Section 301 above the 50-yard line. But this time, they were much more than fans. In May, Jaret Patterson signed with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent — the team’s only one this year — and he is now competing for one of the 53 spots on the team’s initial roster. That competition enters a new phase Thursday with Washington’s preseason opener at the New England Patriots.
What to watch for during WFT-Patriots
When the Washington Football Team plays its first preseason game Thursday at New England, Coach Ron Rivera intends to take full advantage of the sandbox setting. The lack of exhibition games bothered him last year — he said, after not calling timeouts late in Week 2 at Arizona, that he was treating the first few weeks as a sort of preseason — and he’s spoken often during training camp about the importance of these three contests.
There are several things to watch for after the game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, starting with lineup combinations. Washington has rotated players through many positions during practice — safety, wide receiver, offensive line, etc. — but how it uses them in the game could be the best indicator of what coaches really think.
For example, after experimenting with the back of the defense throughout training camp, the top pairing Tuesday was free safety Kam Curl and strong safety Landon Collins. If it continues, how many reps do Curl and Collins get together, and how does Bobby McCain fit in when he enters the game?
Other battles to watch include left guard (Wes Schweitzer vs. Ereck Flowers), kickoff/punt returner (Steven Sims vs. DeAndre Carter), backup tight end (John Bates vs. Temarrick Hemingway) and wide receiver.
Washington will be without eight players for first preseason game
The following players won’t participate in Thursday night’s game: quarterback Kyle Allen (ankle), defensive end Casey Toohill (toe), defensive end Montez Sweat (illness), defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and offensive tackle Rick Leonard.
Cornerback Greg Stroman (foot) and receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) remain on reserve/physically unable to perform.
Tackle David Sharpe remains on the reserve/covid-19 list. Every inactive player but Allen did not travel to New England.