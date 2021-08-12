On Friday, the Pattersons returned to watch a practice at FedEx Field, just eight miles south of their home, and sat in Section 301 above the 50-yard line. But this time, they were much more than fans. In May, Jaret Patterson signed with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent — the team’s only one this year — and he is now competing for one of the 53 spots on the team’s initial roster. That competition enters a new phase Thursday with Washington’s preseason opener at the New England Patriots.