FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Washington Football Team opens its 2021 preseason Thursday night with a road trip to face the New England Patriots.

Ryan Fitzpatrick got the start at quarterback in his Washington debut, and Coach Ron Rivera has promised to play his starters for a substantial portion of the game. Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones, the team’s first-round pick in this year’s draft, will both reportedly see playing time.

Follow along for live updates.

  • When and where: Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.
  • How to watch: NFL Network; NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington in D.C. area
  • How to stream: YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Hulu