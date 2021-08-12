Washington has rotated players through many positions during practice — safety, wide receiver, offensive line, etc. — but how it uses them in the game could be the best indicator of what coaches really think. For example, after experimenting with the back of the defense throughout training camp, the top pairing Tuesday was free safety Kam Curl and strong safety Landon Collins. If it continues, how many reps do Curl and Collins get together, and how does Bobby McCain fit in when he enters the game?