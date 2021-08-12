Here are five things to watch for after the game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday:
Lineup combinations
Washington has rotated players through many positions during practice — safety, wide receiver, offensive line, etc. — but how it uses them in the game could be the best indicator of what coaches really think. For example, after experimenting with the back of the defense throughout training camp, the top pairing Tuesday was free safety Kam Curl and strong safety Landon Collins. If it continues, how many reps do Curl and Collins get together, and how does Bobby McCain fit in when he enters the game?
Other battles to watch include left guard (Wes Schweitzer vs. Ereck Flowers), kickoff/punt returner (Steven Sims vs. DeAndre Carter), backup tight end (John Bates vs. Temarrick Hemingway) and wide receiver.
One other wrinkle to watch is who plays slot corner in nickel packages. In camp, it’s been a mixture of Jimmy Moreland, Kendall Fuller (with Benjamin St-Juste taking his spot outside) and Curl and Khaleke Hudson in the Buffalo nickel role.
William Jackson III
Washington’s new starting corner is trying to adapt from Cincinnati’s scheme (where he played mostly man coverage) to Jack Del Rio’s (where he plays mostly zone). Jackson has seemed frustrated at times with the transition, and in Richmond, when reporters could watch walk-throughs, he stayed after some sessions to work with defensive backs coach Chris Harris.
In man, Jackson is physical at the line of scrimmage and tries to force receivers to run routes in a way that gives himself an advantage in positioning. In zone, he has to do less at the line and instead see through the receiver to the quarterback. Rivera noted that Josh Norman, an elite zone cornerback when he played for Rivera in Carolina, excelled at seeing the pocket, sensing the receivers and anticipating what would happen next.
“We’re hoping that [Jackson] can learn and develop that feel,” Rivera said. “Because again, like I said, with his skill set, he can make a lot of plays on the ball.”
Jackson had a charley horse that forced him to miss Friday’s stadium practice, so this game is the first time Jackson will appear in a game setting for Washington.
The rookies
The schematic planning for this game, Rivera said, was “very limited.” He wants to see the team run basic concepts and acclimate to live hitting again before gradually opening the playbook in the last two preseason contests. This puts the spotlight on athleticism and decision-making under pressure, particularly for the rookies.
How does Jamin Davis handle the demands of Mike linebacker in his first game with opposing fans? How does Sam Cosmi hold up at right tackle against pass-rushers actually trying to hit the quarterback? Does St-Juste stay aggressive when he can be less sure of the receiver’s routes?
“If you miss a tackle, there's a touchdown; or you miss a block, there's a sack,” Rivera said. “One of the really true gauges [of a player] is that there are consequences as opposed to out on the practice field.”
The new special-teams unit
For the first time in years, Washington’s field goal unit won’t feature the trio of long-snapper Nick Sundberg, punter/holder Tress Way and kicker Dustin Hopkins. The team replaced Sundberg with sixth-round pick Camaron Cheeseman this offseason. Now, the new crew faces two major questions.
First, can Cheeseman deliver on-target snaps? He’s been fine during camp drills, but in his first big NFL moment, at Friday’s stadium practice, one snap was errant. He also opted out of the 2020 season at Michigan, meaning he has not played in a live game in 19 months.
Second, which Hopkins shows up? The 30-year-old missed six of his first 20 field goal attempts last year, and after an important miss against Detroit in Week 11, Rivera said the team was “discussing” replacing him. But it didn’t and Hopkins nailed 14 of 15 to close the season. Washington re-signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.
Hopkins’s performance could’ve been affected by the injury he dealt with in the middle of the year (right groin strain) or usage (his field goal attempt average of 40.4 yards was the second-longest of his career), but whatever the reason, he must show the struggles are behind him.
Punt returners
One of the few aspects of the game that will truly be live and informative is the return game. After Washington’s struggles last year, special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor called it “a hot topic” this offseason, and Sims and Carter are battling for the spot. They’ve both impressed more than expected as receivers as well, but it’s possible the decision is largely made by their return abilities.
Historically, Carter has been a more effective punt returner (career 9.3 yards per return) than Sims (6.2) but Sims is a slightly more productive kick returner (24.8) than Carter (21.8). Kaczor said the top two qualities they’re looking for are ball security and explosion. Sims, a third-year pro, has struggled with drops, and Washington’s coaches will be watching to see if he’s improved the aspect of his game Thursday night.