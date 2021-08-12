Veterans Harrell and Caldwell-Pope very specifically address what the Wizards are looking for, but also fall into a gray area of where they fit within the team. The 6-7 Harrell is a defensive-minded center/forward who was the 2019-20 sixth man of the year after averaging a career-high 18.3 points for the Los Angeles Clippers, but was lost in the shuffle last season after signing with the Lakers as a free agent. He’s now thrown into a young frontcourt mix that includes up-and-comers Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Daniel Gafford.