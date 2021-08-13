Then things started to turn around. The Phillies went 16-11 over their next 27 games, a stretch that included a sweep of the struggling Mets in early August, putting them in first place as of Friday morning, just ahead of the Mets and the Atlanta Braves. At the center of it all is slugger Bryce Harper, whose performance has lifted the Phillies and inserted him into the MVP conversation.
Since the all-star break, the right fielder has raised his on-base plus slugging from .900 to .969. He hit .316 with five home runs and a 1.289 OPS in the first 11 games of August, which has made him a serious MVP contender for the first time since 2015, the year he unanimously won the award. His odds to win the award at BetMGM plummeted from 150-1 to 4-1 in 11 days, according to the Las Vegas-Review Journal. (He hasn’t finished in even the top 10 of MVP voting since 2015.)
Of course, in 2015, Harper hit .330, while leading the NL in home runs (42, tied with Nolan Arenado), runs scored (118), on-base percentage (.460) and slugging percentage (.649). His numbers aren’t anywhere near that level in 2021 and it’s hard to take his candidacy seriously as a result.
If that sounds harsh, consider this: Leading the league in the FanGraphs version of WAR has proved to be a great barometer for MVP winners. Ten of the past 12 NL MVPs led the league in that metric, with the outliers being Ryan Braun in 2011 (sixth) and Yelich last season (third). Harper has been worth 3.9 wins above replacement, a mark bettered by nine National League players, including San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., the current MVP favorite. Other notable names ahead of Harper on the list include New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, former teammate Trea Turner, current teammate Zack Wheeler and Max Muncy.
In fact, if Tatis hadn’t been sidelined since July 30 with a shoulder injury no one would even be talking about Harper’s MVP chances. Same for deGrom, who was shut down at the end of July due to right forearm inflammation and will undergo another MRI in the coming days, and Ronald Acuña Jr., who underwent season-ending surgery in July to repair the ACL in his right knee.
Plus, if Harper deserves to garner MVP attention in this shifting race, why not Muncy?
Muncy is batting .270 with 23 home runs and a .943 OPS for the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of this year’s World Series favorites. His 4.3 wins above replacement is higher than Harper’s. He has also added more runs after accounting for the outs left in the inning and men on base. He’s been the better RBI guy, too. Muncy has come to the plate with 268 men on base and driven in 42 of them, or roughly 16 percent. Harper has come to the plate with 204 men on base and has plated 25 of them, or 12 percent.
Even Washington National outfielder Juan Soto has a better claim to this year’s MVP award than Harper. Soto is batting .303 while leading the league in on-base percentage (.431), giving him a .941 OPS. He’s also drawn a league-high 80 walks, making him the only MLB batter currently qualifying for the batting title with more walks than strikeouts. Plus, Soto has added an equal number of runs after accounting for the outs left in the inning and men on base as Harper and is better at driving runs in (42 of 264 men on base, or 16 percent).
A couple of pitchers in Wheeler and Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes have a case, too. Wheeler is 10-6 (three of those loses came in quality starts) with a 2.42 ERA over 156 innings, striking out more than 29 percent of batters he’s faced. Burnes is 7-4 with a 2.23 ERA and leads the majors in strikeout rate (36 percent). Wheeler and Burnes are tied for the league lead in wins above replacement.
Is it good to see Harper get back into the MVP conversation after a six-year hiatus? Absolutely. Is he really having a season that’s worthy of again winning the award? Not quite.