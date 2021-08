Guice, a highly touted back out of Louisiana State, was expected to go high in the 2018 draft, but his stock fell when questions arose about his character. Washington landed him in the second round, at No. 59 overall, but he played only five games with the team. His rookie season was lost to a torn ACL, suffered in the team’s first preseason game, and his second season was cut short by a torn meniscus. The third season never even began.