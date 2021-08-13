The case was slated to go to trial, and Guice, 24, could have faced prison time if convicted. But the settlement closed the case and spared him a criminal record.
The NFL’s conduct policy, however, which is collectively bargained with the NFL Players’ Association, does not require a conviction or an arrest for an individual to be in found in violation. “Actual or threatened” violence against another person, and any conduct that “undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL" and its teams are prohibited. The policy also states that violations involving criminal domestic or dating violence will draw a baseline suspension of six games without pay.
Guice, a highly touted back out of Louisiana State, was expected to go high in the 2018 draft, but his stock fell when questions arose about his character. Washington landed him in the second round, at No. 59 overall, but he played only five games with the team. His rookie season was lost to a torn ACL, suffered in the team’s first preseason game, and his second season was cut short by a torn meniscus. The third season never even began.
On Aug. 7, 2020, Guice turned himself in at the Loudoun County Detention Center on domestic violence charges, and was promptly released by Washington.
Guice is an unrestricted free agent. If an NFL team signs him, he won’t be eligible to play until mid-October.