Former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice was suspended by the NFL for the first six weeks of the 2021 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension stems from Guice’s arrest on domestic violence charges in August 2020. He was initially booked on charges of felony strangulation and four misdemeanors for allegedly choking and pushing his then-girlfriend, in addition to destroying her cellphone, over a six-month period in 2020. But Loudoun County prosecutors dropped the felony charge, and the misdemeanors were dismissed in June after he and the woman reached a settlement.

The case was slated to go to trial, and Guice, 24, could have faced prison time if convicted. But the settlement closed the case and spared him a criminal record.

The NFL’s conduct policy, however, which is collectively bargained with the NFL Players Association, does not require a conviction or an arrest for an individual to be in found in violation. “Actual or threatened” violence against another person, and any conduct that “undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL" and its teams are prohibited. The policy also states that violations involving criminal domestic or dating violence will draw a baseline suspension of six games without pay.

Guice, a highly touted back out of Louisiana State, was expected to go high in the 2018 draft, but his stock fell when questions reportedly arose about his character. Washington landed him in the second round, at No. 59 overall, but he played only five games with the team. His rookie season was lost to a torn ACL, suffered in the team’s first preseason game, and his second season was cut short by a torn meniscus. The third season never even began.

On Aug. 7, 2020, Guice turned himself in at the Loudoun County Detention Center on domestic violence charges, and was promptly released by Washington.

Guice is an unrestricted free agent. If an NFL team signs him, he won’t be eligible to play until mid-October.