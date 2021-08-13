“Eddie trained with the group the last two weeks, and for the first time in this long rehabilitation, he was pain-free and making good steps forward,” Losada said. “We hope we can give him minutes. He’s looking fine. He needs to build up confidence again. He will still need some time to come back to the Edison Flores we saw right before he got hurt.”
In his second season in Washington, Flores was expected back more than a month ago but encountered setbacks and fitness issues. Before he got hurt May 23 against the Philadelphia Union, he was in his best form of the season and gaining influence in the attack.
Flores’s return coincides with the arrival of Ramón Ábila, an Argentine forward who was waived by Minnesota this week. Ábila, Minnesota’s highest-paid player, is expected to back up striker Ola Kamara, United’s leading scorer with 10 goals, including nine in the past nine matches.
Ábila, who trained for the first time Thursday, will accompany the team to both away matches, said Losada, who also cautioned that the newcomer might not be ready for playing time.
“He is traveling, but that doesn’t mean he will play,” Losada said. “I think it’s important for him to be with the group and use the time of these two games in a row playing away to get to know each other a little better.”
Ábila will also need a few weeks to improve fitness, Losada said, with an eye on him being 100 percent after the international break in early September. “We will be very careful with how many minutes we give to him” in the four matches before the break, the coach said.
Defender Frédéric Brillant said the players have embraced Ábila, who, while on a season-long loan to MLS from Argentine power Boca Juniors, scored twice in 10 Minnesota appearances.
“We try to do our best by giving him the confidence,” Brillant said. “We welcome him in the best way possible.”
Notes: Jeremy Garay, an 18-year-old midfielder who signed a homegrown contract with United this summer, has been invited to the Salvadoran national team for an Aug. 21 friendly against Costa Rica in Carson, Calif.
Garay, from Woodbridge, Va., is a dual national. He plays for D.C.'s developmental squad, second-division Loudoun United.
The call-up puts him in contention for possible inclusion in 2022 World Cup qualifiers over the next seven months, but it’s unclear whether he would commit to El Salvador or continue representing the United States at the youth level.
