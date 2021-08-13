La Liga has been far slower to think collectively and globally. Until 2015, individual teams sold their TV rights separately, which favored the league’s two giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid. It had games available to stream in the United States on the Qatari-owned beIN Sports from 2012 to 2021, but those games are difficult to find. And the league didn’t have a commercial presence in North America until 2018, when it partnered with media company Relevent Sports to manage its TV rights and other business ventures. That year, La Liga hired a marketing team in New York and built a studio in Guadalajara, Mexico, that produces content in English and Spanish about the league, everything from studio shows to short-form videos for social media to a docuseries.