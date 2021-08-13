“We all want Messi to play for 10 more years,” he said later, “but unfortunately that will not be the case.”
It was inauspicious timing for La Liga, Spain’s top soccer league, which is set to begin an eight-year, $1.4 billion partnership with ESPN this season that will put 380 annual games on the network’s platforms, mostly on streaming service ESPN Plus. Messi, the incandescent Argentine and now former face of the league, was supposed to headline this weekend’s Barcelona-Real Sociedad matchup on ABC.
The game is La Liga’s first appearance on broadcast TV in the United States as it attempts to level up with the Premier League, which has been a fixture for years on NBC. Thanks to savvy business chops over the last two decades, England’s top league has become the dominant force in European soccer, on and off the field.
“The Premier League … is run better than La Liga,” Manchester City coach, and Spaniard, Pep Guardiola said this summer. “[La Liga CEO Javier] Tebas needs to learn. Maybe he could sell the product better in other countries.”
The league’s arrival on ESPN is a good start. But it comes at a tricky moment for La Liga. The Messi saga is the result of the league imposing spending restrictions on its biggest teams, Real Madrid and Barcelona, which are struggling with debt after the pandemic while also trying to compete with the other European powerhouses. That has created friction between the league and its top teams, and affected those teams’ ability to sign players just as the league is set to become more visible than ever in the United States.
Across Europe, meanwhile, domestic television deals are plateauing or declining for the top soccer leagues, making the U.S. market suddenly more crucial than it ever has been.
“The reason why La Liga has put so much effort in the international strategy isn’t coincidence,” Gartner said. “The United States is the most important market outside of Spain, in terms of revenues.”
He added: “Our deal with ESPN is eight years long. I don’t think they came into it just because of one player.”
The Premier League became the gold standard for European soccer leagues only in recent decades. In the early 1990s, a group of club owners founded the new league, which was funded by a massive new TV deal from Rupert Murdoch’s Sky Sports. The league eradicated hooliganism, modernized and expanded stadiums, and in 2009 signed a deal with ESPN to get on American television.
During the 1995-96 season, the Premier League had revenues of 685 million euros versus a comparable 524 million for La Liga. While both leagues’ revenues have exploded, the gap has widened incredibly. By 2018-19, the Premier League raked in 5.8 billion euros compared with La Liga’s 3.4 billion euros, according to accounting firm Deloitte.
La Liga has been far slower to think collectively and globally. Until 2015, individual teams sold their TV rights separately, which favored the league’s two giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid. It had games available to stream in the United States on the Qatari-owned beIN Sports from 2012 to 2021, but those games are difficult to find. And the league didn’t have a commercial presence in North America until 2018, when it partnered with media company Relevent Sports to manage its TV rights and other business ventures. That year, La Liga hired a marketing team in New York and built a studio in Guadalajara, Mexico, that produces content in English and Spanish about the league, everything from studio shows to short-form videos for social media to a docuseries.
La Liga’s arrival in the United States coincides with an uncertain media market across Europe. The leading domestic leagues in England, Germany and Italy have all seen their rights lose value in their latest deals. In France, Ligue 1 is in contentious disputes with multiple rights holders because of complications from the pandemic. La Liga has not lost ground, but the value of its rights has plateaued. The situation is a sharp contrast to the United States, where the NFL just nearly doubled its TV rights deals and others leagues, including Major League Baseball and the NHL, continue to see big increases.
The number of households that pay for television is actually declining more slowly in Europe than in the United States. But in the United States, advertising and competition in the marketplace continue to spur growth. In Europe, there is now often one telecom or satellite company in a country bidding for the biggest soccer rights.
“There is downward pressure on any rights values when there isn’t competition, and that’s what we’ve seen,” said Richard Broughton, research director at Ampere Analysis, a London-based research and analytics firm. “There is concern for Spain.”
Gartner said: “The reality of media markets in Europe is it’s just way less competitive than what you see in the U.S. Do we expect there will be double-digit growth as you’ve seen? No. But [streaming service] DAZN is taking a more aggressive strategy, and Amazon could mean more competition bubbling up.”
La Liga is just the most recent soccer league to land a deal with an American streaming service. ESPN has also inked the German Bundesliga. CBS and Paramount Plus have Serie A from Italy and the UEFA Champions League.
Peacock has the Premier League, for now. Its rights are up next year and there is a belief in the industry that it can more than double its current average annual value of $140 million and potentially reach near $400 million. “When the Premier League comes to market, we’re as interested as anyone else,” said Tim Bunnell, a senior vice president of programming at ESPN. “We’re involved in any property that will significantly move the needle for our business.”
There are a number of reasons soccer has become attractive to streamers. According to La Liga, more than 80 percent of its North American audience is Hispanic, which ESPN’s Bunnell emphasized, too, is a valuable demographic. And soccer fans skew younger, according to ESPN, making them more likely to stream games. La Liga says more than half of its American fans are under the age of 44.
Another reason is that European soccer rights are not tied to linear TV, like the top American sports rights. That means top games can be shown exclusively behind a paywall to lure subscribers.
Still, it was disconcerting for ESPN and La Liga executives to watch Messi sign with Paris Saint-Germain during the week they intended to promote his big arrival on ABC. (A reminder of Messi’s marketing power: PSG’s instagram follower count jumped from 20 million to more than 40 million after his signing.) And Messi’s emotional farewell news conference was a reminder of the simmering tensions between the league and its two biggest clubs, and the challenges ahead for La Liga. The league last week announced its intention to sell a stake in league business to a private equity firm in exchange for a 3 billion euro cash infusion to help settle the league only to be sued by Real Madrid to stop the deal.
How La Liga’s top two clubs rebound, and which household stars they can sign, will no doubt influence the return on ESPN’s investment. As Gartner noted, La Liga is home to the past 11 Ballon d’Or winners. But the two players responsible for 10 of them — Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo now of Juventus — are gone. Only the much lesser-known Luka Modric remains in Spain.
“If Barca and Real Madrid are in a period of restructuring, maybe it gives other guys the chance to catch up,” said Dan Jones, head of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte. “But if Real Madrid and Barca go off the boil too much, that’s quite bad for La Liga.”
Read more: