“I see the pressure living up to the name,” Ali Walsh told Yahoo Sports. “ … I’ve had to live with this pressure my whole life. So whether it’s boxing or school or anywhere in life, I’m always compared to my grandfather. Obviously, I’m more heavily compared to him if I’m picking the same, exact sport that he was in, but I’ve felt this pressure my whole life.”
Ali Walsh was born in Chicago but spent most of his life in Las Vegas, where he attends the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
As a kid, he bonded with Ali over those magic tricks and was always surrounded by boxing, in which his “Poppy” became a global icon and activist, and earned an estimated $60 million during his pro career. Ali Walsh’s mother, Rasheda, is Ali’s daughter; his aunt, Laila Ali, is considered one of the greatest female boxers of all time; and his uncle, Mike Joyce, is a boxing trainer.
Ali Walsh took part in charity fights at 10 and joined the amateur circuit at 14, earning the reluctant support of his mother, who told the Las Vegas Sun that she “wasn’t surprised, but I wasn’t really 100 percent head-over-heels for the idea.”
As he progressed through his amateur career, Ali Walsh talked to his aunt, an undefeated world titleholder who retired in 2007, about the pressures of fighting under their family name.
“She understood the pressure of someone in the family who’s trying to continue the legacy,” he said. “ … She understood that people want to be able to knockout Muhammad Ali’s daughter or Muhammad Ali’s grandson. You’ll be fighting the best versions of whoever you’re fighting when you’re in those shoes. It’s really important because it just shows how serious it is to take on this legacy and how serious your opponents will take it.”
Ali Walsh will fight a four-round bout Saturday against 29-year old Jordan Weeks (4-1). The contest was organized by Top Rank, which is headed by boxing promoter Bob Arum.
The first fight Arum promoted was Ali’s 1966 title defense against George Chuvalo. He went on to promote another 26 of Ali’s fights until 1978.
Ali, who for years suffered from Parkinson’s disease, died of septic shock in 2016.
Ali Walsh’s brother, Biaggio, a former running back at California and UNLV, has since commemorated their grandfather with a nod to his famous quote, “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” with a butterfly tattooed on his left arm, and a bee on the right. Ali Walsh sports a similar tribute, featuring two portraits of Ali to acknowledge the duality between the fighter (the bee) who the world saw, and the grandfather, face surrounded by butterflies, who he knew.
“We’re a butterfly family,” he said. “I’ve never physically seen the bee. I’ve seen him hitting the bag as an old grandpa when I was a little kid but that was still the butterfly. You can see glimpses of the bee here and there, but I’m more content knowing that I knew the butterfly.”
Ali Walsh said he has seen his grandfather’s fights on tape. He admires the quick, crafty footwork and the unconventional style that made Ali a three-time heavyweight champion. Entering his pro debut, Ali Walsh is looking to forge his own path, while expanding his family’s legacy.
“He did things conventionally wrong, like putting your hands down and doing other things they don’t teach in a boxing gym,” Ali Walsh told the Associated Press of his grandfather. “My style is, I wouldn’t say aggressive, but definitely not passive. It should be exciting for people to watch.”
