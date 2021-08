Martinez was in the dugout at Citi Field in New York on Tuesday, preparing for another game in the infant stages of a rebuild, when his eyes teared up again. The thought of his last talks with Scherzer, of calling a confused Turner to explain the trade, of everything they accomplished and what they didn’t, was more than enough. Martinez kept glancing at the players who jogged up the steps to the field, some in their first full month of major league baseball. He pointed to them all, his fresh-faced group, and laughed.