But when it became clear the Nationals would not sign Turner to an extension, the decision to trade him became something of a no-brainer: Never, in the remainder of his time under team control, would Turner be worth more than with two Octobers left before free agency. And for Scherzer, who indicated he was open to a reunion when he hit the market in November, Turner’s departure makes the Nationals less likely to contend next season — and thus less likely to bring back Scherzer, according to multiple people familiar with his and the team’s thinking.