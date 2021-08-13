Sheppard was thrilled with the haul as it addressed the need for wing depth, additional shooting, defensive improvement and a replacement for Westbrook. He said the relationship with Westbrook was good to the end and that star had every intention of returning — unless there was a chance he could go to his hometown Lakers. When that became an option, Sheppard’s aims were to satisfy a player’s wishes while improving his roster. That, along with some work in free agency, pulled it all together.