Sheppard was thrilled with the haul because it addressed needs for wing depth, additional shooting, defensive improvement and a replacement for Westbrook. He said the relationship with Westbrook was good to the end and the star had every intention of returning — unless there was a chance he could go to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers. When that became an option, Sheppard’s aims were to satisfy the player’s wishes while improving his roster. That, along with some work in free agency, pulled it all together.