“Everybody has to get something out of it that makes them better,” Sheppard recalled Friday, talking about the July 29 trade during a media session. “In this case, everybody did. It was a great situation. Very rare. I think it was the second five-way trade in league history.
“But if you continue to do good for each other and somebody’s getting something out of it, you’ll see this more often. It was creative. We certainly went the extra mile on it, but that’s because it was worth doing.”
The Wizards turned Russell Westbrook, Chandler Hutchison and six second-round draft picks into Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Holiday and Isaiah Todd.
Sheppard was thrilled with the haul because it addressed needs for wing depth, additional shooting, defensive improvement and a replacement for Westbrook. He said the relationship with Westbrook was good to the end and the star had every intention of returning — unless there was a chance he could go to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers. When that became an option, Sheppard’s aims were to satisfy the player’s wishes while improving his roster. That, along with some work in free agency, pulled it all together.
“We lost a Hall of Fame player in the backcourt with Russell,” Sheppard said. “But you gained a lot more flexibility at the wings. … We needed more players that were ready to play now, and we didn’t sacrifice the future. We didn’t do anything other than try to replenish those positions. The defensive wings we addressed. I’m really excited about that.
“We were really looking for that versatility. The ability to bump up and bump down each position is huge for us.”
There may seem to be a logjam with all of the added wings and the presence of Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija and Davis Bertans, but Sheppard appreciates that all of them can play multiple positions, giving Coach Wes Unseld Jr. flexibility in his first season at the helm of an NBA team.
Asked how he sees the roles shaking out, the GM said he doesn’t expect Hachimura’s starting spot to change. He added Avdija could get a boost of confidence with a playmaking role coming off the bench.
“It’s really important to see the versatility,” Sheppard said. “That’s going to be a key strength to this team, where last year I don’t think we had that. The depth, we didn’t have that last year. Now we have that.
“We’re going to miss Russell — there’s no question. He made a huge impact on this franchise. But I’m really excited where we are moving forward, and I can’t say that enough.”
The biggest wild card in all of the movement may be Kuzma. He averaged 18.7 points in his second year and was the last man standing from a Lakers rebuild that included D’Angelo Russell, Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. Everything changed with the acquisition of LeBron James. Kuzma had more than a few highlights as a Laker — including earning a championship ring in 2020 — but he ended his time in Los Angeles as a role player.
“We certainly think he’s capable of that,” Sheppard said when asked about Kuzma’s early role as a scorer. “His role did change when they got LeBron, as it probably should. And then with [Anthony Davis] behind him, he recognizes that he had to take a step back. But I think he’s extremely confident in his ability to impact us. He’s really excited just to get a chance to play next to Bradley Beal, with Spencer, with his teammates that he’s familiar with.
“The new guys really [are excited] about Rui. They’re aware that Davis can shoot from anywhere. And I think everyone’s kind of curious about Deni.”
Sheppard offered a few updates on players recovering from injuries, noting that Dinwiddie (knee), Avdija (lower leg) and Thomas Bryant (knee) are on track. Dinwiddie is “certainly” expected to be ready for training camp, and he was in Las Vegas working out. Bryant is out on the court running, Sheppard said, but the plan is to proceed with caution and make sure everyone is 100 percent healthy. Avdija is working out, cleared to play and taking contact.
Sheppard said the Wizards will have a full gym after Labor Day.