The match came three days after Spirit officials said they had reassigned coach Richie Burke to the front office for medical reasons. A day later, though, The Washington Post detailed allegations by former players of verbal and emotional abuse by Burke.
The team subsequently suspended him and opened an investigation. It also barred him from the facilities and from contacting players and staff.
While management embarks on a coaching search, assistants Kris Ward and Paul Crichton were placed in charge of the team, which had lost four of the previous six matches.
The Spirit (5-5-4) seized the initiative and performed with energy and freedom. It took a halftime lead on Paige Nielsen’s sensational volley from outside the penalty area and extended the advantage in the second half on Tori Huster’s solo run and tidy finish from distance.
The Dash (5-6-3) quickly responded on a goal by Veronica Latsko (University of Virginia), and in the 83rd minute, substitute Michaela Abam scored in her debut to extend the Spirit’s winless streak to three.
A victory would have vaulted Washington from seventh place to a share of second. Instead, it inched into a tie for sixth, the last playoff spot.
Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett, U.S. Olympic defenders for the Spirit, remained on break after winning a bronze medal in Tokyo. Sweden’s Julie Roddar (silver medalist) was also given time off. They seem likely to play Aug. 22 against the Orlando Pride at Audi Field.
Coming off a 5-1 defeat to OL Reign, Houston welcomed back Olympians Rachel Daly (Great Britain) and Sophie Schmidt, who won the gold medal with Canada.
The Spirit set the terms of the match and went ahead in the eighth minute on Nielsen’s blast.
After Houston dodged a handball call (and penalty kick), the Spirit’s Dorian Bailey served a corner kick into the heart of the box. A headed clearance floated to Nielsen 22 yards out for a right-footed volley struck with pace into the right corner for her first goal of the year.
It was an emphatic breakthrough for a team that had scored once in the previous two matches.
Opportunities continued to flow.
Tara McKeown, a rookie forward starting for rookie star Trinity Rodman, headed Saori Takarada’s pass off the crossbar and Ashley Hatch’s run on advancing goalkeeper Amanda Dennis was disrupted.
Early in the second half, Houston pressed for an equalizer before the Spirit doubled the lead. Again, the goal came shortly after Washington had a legitimate claim for a penalty kick.
Huster did not encounter any challengers, so she kept going on a 50-yard run. As she neared the top of the penalty area, Huster smacked a low strike into the right corner for her first goal of the campaign.
Houston answered eight minutes later. Washington’s sloppy marking on Rachel Daly’s corner kick allowed Makamae Gomera-Stevens to chest the ball to Latsko, who slammed it into the net from the doorstep.
The Spirit seemed to regain control. Rodman, a second-half sub, created a chance on the left side and the defense repelled minor threats.
In the late stage, however, Abam beat a falling defender to the ball at the top of the box and, with time to pick her spot, she placed a shot past Aubrey Bledsoe.