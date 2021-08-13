“It was superhuman for a lot of them to deal with everything that we dealt with this week, to come down here, deal with the circumstances and put in the effort,” assistant coach Kris Ward said. “We couldn’t really ask for more from them.”
The match came three days after Spirit officials said they had reassigned coach Richie Burke to the front office for medical reasons. A day later, though, The Washington Post detailed allegations by former players of verbal and emotional abuse by Burke.
The team subsequently suspended him and opened an investigation. It also barred him from the facilities and from contacting players and staff.
While management embarked on a coaching search, Ward and Paul Crichton were placed in charge of the team, which had lost four of its previous six matches.
“We’re a resilient bunch,” goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe said. “It’s been emotional. We stuck with each other through everything. ... We are leaning on each other, and I know we will get through this.”
Ward said he was proud of the team’s ability to focus on the match.
“These players — throughout the years and throughout this season and then again throughout this week — are asked to do so much,” he said. “It’s really remarkable, given everything. It’s really remarkable how they’ve come together to support each other, how they’ve come together.”
Through a team spokeswoman, Ward and the players said they would not discuss the circumstances of Burke’s reassignment or how the front office handled the allegations.
The Spirit (5-5-4) seized the initiative and performed with energy and freedom. It took a halftime lead on Paige Nielsen’s sensational volley from outside the penalty area and extended it early in the second half on Tori Huster’s solo run and tidy finish from distance.
The Dash (5-6-3) responded on a goal by Veronica Latsko (University of Virginia), and in the 83rd minute, substitute Michaela Abam scored in her debut to extend the Spirit’s winless streak to three.
A victory would have vaulted Washington from seventh place to a share of second. Instead, it inched into a tie for sixth, the last playoff spot.
Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett, U.S. Olympic defenders for the Spirit, remained on break after winning a bronze medal in Tokyo. Sweden’s Julia Roddar (silver medalist) was also given time off. They seem likely to play Aug. 22 against the Orlando Pride at Audi Field.
Coming off a 5-1 defeat to OL Reign, Houston welcomed back Olympians Rachel Daly (Britain) and Sophie Schmidt, who won the gold medal with Canada.
The Spirit set the terms of the match — “The first 10 to 15 minutes was some of the best soccer I’ve seen us play,” Bledsoe said — and went ahead in the eighth minute on Nielsen’s blast.
After Houston dodged a handball call (and penalty kick), the Spirit’s Dorian Bailey served a corner kick into the heart of the box. A headed clearance floated to Nielsen 22 yards out for a right-footed volley struck with pace into the right corner for her first goal of the year.
It was an emphatic breakthrough for a team that had scored once in the previous two matches.
“I am much better hitting them out of the air than on the ground,” said Nielsen, a center back who used to be a forward. “I was more shocked myself that I scored. We couldn’t defend, so it didn’t mean anything.”
Bledsoe interjected, “It was a sick goal!”
Opportunities continued to flow.
Tara McKeown, a rookie forward starting for rookie star Trinity Rodman, headed Saori Takarada’s pass off the crossbar, and Ashley Hatch’s run on advancing goalkeeper Amanda Dennis was disrupted.
The Spirit doubled its lead in the 53rd minute. Again, the goal came shortly after Washington had a legitimate claim for a penalty kick.
Huster did not encounter any challengers, so she kept rumbling downfield. As she neared the top of the penalty area, she smacked a low strike into the right corner for her first goal of the campaign.
Houston answered eight minutes later. Washington’s sloppy marking on Daly’s corner kick allowed Makamae Gomera-Stevens to chest the ball to Latsko, who slammed it into the net from the doorstep.
In the late stages, however, Abam beat a falling defender to the ball at the top of the box and, with time to pick her spot, placed a shot past Bledsoe.
With nine days until the team’s next match, Ward said he would allow the players to take some time off “to connect with loved ones, friends and family, with each other. They didn’t get a break from when the [Burke] announcement was made. They didn’t have a lot of time to themselves, to process, to be away from everything.”
He said he hoped they would “take some time to recover from everything, both from a physical standpoint but also a mental and emotional one.”
