The Braves’ third baseman proceeded to deposit a fastball over the wall in center field for the go-ahead run in Atlanta’s 4-2 win over Washington. Then shortstop Dansby Swanson, who added an insurance solo homer in the ninth, singled on Gray’s 87th and final pitch. Gray exited to a standing ovation from pockets of fans that remained following a rain delay lasting a little more than three hours.
“I thought he threw the ball really well," Martinez said. “Every time he goes out there, he’s giving us an opportunity to win the ballgame. That’s awesome.”
As in previous outings, Gray, 23, flashed glimpses of promise in his third start with the Nationals (50-66). He retired six in a row to begin the game and finished with six strikeouts and no walks. No more than one runner reached base in any inning against Gray until the seventh.
But room for growth also was clear. The first two home runs he allowed — to Travis d’Arnaud in the fifth and then to Ozzie Albies in the sixth — were the result of mislocated curveballs. The homer to Riley came on a 2-2 count, and soon after, Martinez walked to the mound, took the ball from Gray and patted him on the back.
“Working on locating my pitches,” Gray said. “The pitches that aren’t located are going to get hit hard. Most of the time they’re home runs right now, so obviously it’s frustrating to have to deal with that every outing so far, but that’s just something you learn, that’s something you grow with as a baseball player.”
Replacing Gray was reliever Mason Thompson, a rookie, underscoring Washington’s redirected mission of evaluating prospects for the remainder of a season that began with playoff aspirations, largely because of a starting rotation featuring Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.
That group looks much different these days, with Gray serving as a featured attraction and Scherzer and Strasburg out of the picture from a roster overhauled at the July 30 trade deadline.
Gray arrived in the District along with catcher Keibert Ruiz, right-hander Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Scherzer and Trea Turner. Strasburg, meanwhile, is recovering from season-ending surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome.
Gray’s previous start also came against Atlanta on Aug. 7. The right-hander who had been the No. 4 prospect in the Dodgers’ organization, according to Baseball America, pitched five innings that night, yielding four hits, two runs, one earned, with 10 strikeouts and two walks. He made his major league debut July 20 with the Dodgers.
“We wanted to him out there” in the seventh," Martinez said. “That’s part of his growth. We want to see what he’s doing. His pitch count is low. We’re trying to get him up to 90 pitches. Like I said, I thought he did really, really well.”
On a night that included honoring Ryan Zimmerman, the Nationals’ first-ever draft pick, for setting the club record for games (1,768) Wednesday on the road against the New York Mets, some of Washington’s other prospects produced mixed results.
Second baseman Luis Garcia, for instance, singled twice.Third baseman Carter Kieboom walked to reach base safely for the 13th time in 15 games, but he also struck out in three other plate appearances, including in the eighth inning with a runner on second and two outs.
Long before then, the Nationals had taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Juan Soto’s RBI single and Josh Bell’s sacrifice fly. Soto finished 2 for 3 with a walk, and Alcides Esocbar also collected a pair of hits in Washington’s fifth consecutive loss and 10th in 11 games.
The Nationals threatened in the bottom of the ninth when Garcia led off getting hit by a pitch, and Tres Barrera, the next batter, walked. But Zimmerman struck out as a pinch hitter, Victor Robles flied to center, and the game ended with Escobar striking out swinging.
Friday night’s rain delay continued the trend of weather not cooperating with the Nationals, who played a doubleheader Wednesday against the New York Mets at Citi Field following the suspension of Tuesday’s game.
The Nationals wound up losing both ends of the doubleheader, 4-1 and 5-4, respectively, on the way to getting swept in the series.
“I honestly was just pacing around, watching some of the games that were on in the clubhouse or in the batting cages, checking the field occasionally to see how the rain was,” Gray said of how he killed time before Friday’s first pitch. “Then I kind of just got an inclination, I was like, ‘If we’re going to play, I might as well start moving around again,' so I started moving around again, and shortly thereafter we got the [notice] game time 40 minutes away."