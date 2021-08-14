The Mystics are closer to full strength, but not all the way there. Elena Delle Donne (back) will not travel on the upcoming trip despite having been cleared for full contact and participating in practices during the break. Washington’s medical staff has closely managed her load during these sessions, in which she’s participated in full 5-on-5 for the first time since the end of the 2019 season, with the hope that the two-time MVP is ready to play when the team returns home. Her first game back could be against the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm (16-5), who won the league’s inaugural Commissioner’s Cup, on Aug. 22.