“It’s zero-zero,” Natasha Cloud said. “It’s going to be the tale of two seasons for us. The first half, I think a lot of people are counting us out. But we haven’t been healthy, we haven’t had a full squad. We made changes to our team. We’ve had players come in that only had about a month or so to play with us, that were just kind of thrown into things.”
Things won’t be easy out the gate as the Mystics open on the road with a pair of games, first in Las Vegas against the second-place Aces (16-5) and one in Phoenix against Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and the Mercury (9-10). Washington played the fewest games in the league during the first half, so it has time to make up ground. But the calendar also features a stretch with 10 of 14 games against playoff teams.
The Mystics are closer to full strength, but not all the way there. Elena Delle Donne (back) will not travel on the upcoming trip despite having been cleared for full contact and participating in practices during the break. Washington’s medical staff has closely managed her load during these sessions, in which she’s participated in full 5-on-5 for the first time since the end of the 2019 season, with the hope that the two-time MVP is ready to play when the team returns home. Her first game back could be against the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm (16-5), who won the league’s inaugural Commissioner’s Cup, on Aug. 22.
Myisha Hines-Allen (knee), though, is back and set to start on Sunday. Erica McCall (knee) has also been practicing with a bulky brace after undergoing surgery and is on the road trip. Thibault said McCall won’t play Sunday, but is expected to see action on the trip.
The Mystics are still waiting on 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman to make a decision on whether she will join the team in 2021 after focusing on overseas commitments during the first half. Another question that has been answered is that Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, a member of the championship team who played on a pair of seven-day contracts last month, will be signed for the rest of the season on Tuesday.
The Mystics still can’t completely shake the injury bug, though. Guard Shavonte Zellous sprained an ankle early this week and is out Sunday.
“It is kind of crazy, but it’s also great to have a full team,” said Tina Charles, fresh off her gold-medal winning trip to Tokyo. “Especially for us and at this point of the season, having a couple more games than in the first half of the season so we can make up some L’s that we took.
“It first starts with ourselves and who we want to reflect and what we want to be out there. … Not worrying about the other teams or the standings. Just being intentional with the things that Coach T needs from us.”
There’s a feeling that the cavalry has arrived after Charles was forced to carry a tremendous load in the first half of the season. The 2012 MVP came to D.C. for the chance to play for a title with a team stacked with talent, but has been forced to be the No. 1 option because of injuries. She responded by leading the league with 26.3 points per game, which would be a WNBA single-season record if it holds, and ranking second in rebounding with 10 per game. Charles, 32, has put forth an MVP-worthy effort with the highest usage rate (32.9) in the league.
The Mystics are in the midst of a championship window with Delle Donne, Charles, first-time Olympian Ariel Atkins, 2020 all-WNBA Hines-Allen, defensive stalwart Cloud and Leilani Mitchell, who is coming off another run with the Australian Olympic team. They intend to show their true selves during this final sprint to the postseason.
“This is a new season, in many ways,” Thibault said. “A lot of things that we had hoped would be in place at the start, were not here at the start. We have five people here that never went through training camp with us. The ability to have a feel for each other wasn’t there at the start of the season.
“It’s just a different feel.”
