Corbin permitted six runs, all earned, over 4⅔ innings, and Washington (50-67) was well on its way to a sixth straight loss and its 11th in 12 games. Corbin yielded at least four earned runs for a sixth consecutive start. His ERA in that span is 7.83.
Corbin’s season ERA is 6.04 in 126⅔ innings; that’s the worst mark among qualified starters in the major leagues. He has the highest ERA of any Nationals player who pitched at least 100 innings in a season since 2006. Washington has not had a pitcher finish with an ERA higher than 4.67 over at least 100 innings since 2010.
“I don’t know. I don’t really have an answer,” said Corbin, who signed with the Nationals as a free agent for $140 million over six years in December 2018. “I feel that the ball’s coming out pretty good. I think my slider the last three games has been better. I know the results aren’t great, but I feel like I’m getting some more swings and misses on that.”
In almost any other season, the Nationals would have options other than Corbin the rest of the way. A trade deadline purge, however, that included dealing Max Scherzer and a season-ending surgery for Stephen Strasburg leave Washington with little choice but to continue to hope Corbin can steady himself.
His performance against the National League East co-leaders provided no such glimpses. A 25-pitch first inning was an early omen. Then came calamity in the fifth, when Guillermo Heredia led off with a single and scored on Ozzie Albies’s two-run blast two batters later to put the Braves ahead 4-1.
It was the 26th home run Corbin (6-12) has allowed this season to a right-handed hitter. That is the most in the majors.
“What I’m starting to notice is patterns for him once he gets second time through the order,” Martinez said. “I started noticing they really just started sitting on his slider. He left a couple up, fell behind, left a couple up in the zone, and they hit it. The pitch to Albies, 3-2 change-up, as we talked, he knows that wasn’t a very good pitch to him.”
Corbin next walked Jorge Soler, and Freddie Freeman followed with a single. Both scored when Dansby Swanson singled with two out. Swanson was the final hitter Corbin faced. Later, the shortstop homered in the seventh off reliever Javy Guerra and in the ninth off Jefry Rodriguez to give him six RBI.
The box score also indicates Corbin yielded two runs in the third, but a poor decision by center fielder Victor Robles contributed to that mess. Robles took several steps in on Albies’s deep flyball, only to retreat too late to get anywhere close to making what should have been a fairly routine catch.
The ball instead sailed over Robles, leading to a one-out triple that scored pitcher Max Fried, who had singled. Corbin fanned Soler for the second out, but Freeman made solid contact for an RBI single. Corbin struck out Austin Riley to limit further damage.
The Nationals’ runs came in the fourth on Josh Bell’s RBI single and in the sixth courtesy of Yadiel Hernandez’s RBI single.
Fried worked six innings, allowing five hits and two runs, only one of which was earned, to improve to 10-7. The left-hander struck out seven and walked none, helping Atlanta (61-56) win for the ninth time in 11 games in what has become a three-way race for the division title.
Washington had been as close as two games out of first as recently as July 1, but injuries and underperformance sent the club into a precipitous decline, leading to the Nationals trading eight players ahead of the July 30 deadline in exchange for a dozen prospects.
“I just want to reiterate to those guys, ‘Hey, we just have to stay positive, keep our heads up and keep pushing forward,’ ” Martinez said after a lengthy clubhouse talk before addressing the media. “We’ve got a lot of young players, and I want them to understand we’ve got to teach. This is the moment where we’ve got to teach and stay with them every day and stay positive.”
The Nationals are 10-29 since July 1 — which also was the previous time Corbin went fewer than five innings before Saturday.
“Obviously it’s been frustrating,” Corbin said, adding the issues aren’t mechanical or related to fatigue. “I’ve been saying this over and over and over, but I mean, nothing I can do about it now. I’ve just got to try to get better. All I know how to do is come back to the field, work on anything I can and try to move on.”