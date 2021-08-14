Acting out to force a trade is too costly. Rodgers wasn’t going to be a training camp holdout and pay a $50,000 fine for every day he missed. It was much more reasonable to renegotiate and use the leverage he had to clarify his future. He has options after this season now. Considering that Rodgers reestablished himself as an indispensable MVP last season, his reworked deal is more revolutionary than portrayed. It could be a model for resolving conflicts with certain gifted but fed-up players. Then again, as a surefire Hall of Famer defying age at 37, Rodgers is a special case.