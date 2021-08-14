In 41 snaps, the team’s second-most played, Cosmi impressed. He flashed not only athleticism but progress in the finer details of the position, including coordinating well against stunts with right guard Brandon Scherff. Though there were lapses — Cosmi should’ve been called for a false start on one play and was driven back into the pocket on another — Washington Coach Ron Rivera praised the 22-year-old’s performance.
“The biggest thing I really liked about how he played was his hand placement and foot movement,” Rivera said. “It’s really important to get your hands where you need to have them. Even more so it’s important to me that your footwork is good and it’s proper. He’s done a nice job.”
Cosmi’s path to being the likely Week 1 starter seemed uncertain as recently as last month. The team had overhauled its tackles two months earlier by signing left Charles Leno Jr. and releasing longtime right Morgan Moses, in part because Cosmi impressed at spring workouts. But Rivera insisted Cosmi would compete with veteran Cornelius Lucas to replace Moses at right tackle.
Yet when the team arrived in Richmond for training camp, Lucas was added to the reserve/covid-19 list. He returned Aug. 3, but not only did Rivera say Lucas will need time to return “football shape,” he has since mostly backed up the left side. Cosmi, who’s taken almost all the first-team reps at right tackle in camp, is set up to become one of the few tackles drafted outside the first round to start in Week 1. The only two to do it in 2020 were Philadelphia’s Jack Driscoll and Dallas’ Terence Steele.
“It would mean a lot,” Cosmi said. “I’m not the type of person that likes to be on the bench. I want to be able to perform and perform at a high level, so being able to have the opportunity is huge. I know that’s not given; that’s earned.”
After the first play Thursday, when Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy basically table-topped Cosmi with center Chase Roullier, Cosmi began to settle in. He said he had “jitters” during his first series, and it seemed evident when, on a rush, he couldn’t find anyone to block at the second level. But on the next play, third and 10, he picked up a stunt and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick found tight end Logan Thomas for a first down.
That seemed to be one of the instances in which Rivera saw Cosmi’s growth. The first part of defending a stunt, he said, is knowing the assignment, understanding technique options and communicating the plan with a “blocking buddy.” Rivera noted “synergy,” one of his new favorite phrases, is even more important among linemen for a few running plays where they must double a defender, disengage and instinctually know which of them should work up to the next level.
“That’s what you’ve got to see when you start working with young guys,” Rivera said. “It’s just, how well do they communicate?”
Cosmi and guard Wes Schweitzer were the only two linemen to play the entire first half Thursday. Rivera said Cosmi, like three of the team’s other top picks — linebacker Jamin Davis, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and tight end John Bates — needs to play more than others this preseason to acclimate them to the bigger roles they’ll play when the season kicks off on Sept. 14.
New England’s defensive ends seemed to test Cosmi with more bull-rushes than speed moves. Twice, a defender beat him, but the quarterback got the ball out quick enough for it to not matter. Cosmi, who seemed to get help at times when Washington went to two tight-end sets, appeared to improve as the half went along, and one of his best sequences came just before halftime.
On third and 10, he had a nice extended pass-block to give Taylor Heinicke time to find running back Jaret Patterson near the goal line for a first down. Two plays later, he gave a good second-effort run-block to wedge open a small lane for running back Peyton Barber to punch in a 1-yard scoring run.
“Those two things I feel like I have improved on — my quickness off the ball and being able to finish guys,” Cosmi said after the game.
These were the types of plays Cosmi’s peers have said since the spring that he’s capable of making. Whether it’s been genuine praise or booster shots of confidence during a sometimes difficult camp, fellow linemen have gone out of their way to express their belief in him.
Two weeks ago, at the end of an interview about his offseason, Schweitzer was asked if there was anything else he wanted to add.
“I've just been really impressed by Sam Cosmi,” he said, unprompted. “He's playing his ass off. He's a strong player. When he makes a mistake, he wants to get better. I've been really impressed with that guy.”