Yet when the team arrived in Richmond for training camp, Lucas was added to the reserve/covid-19 list. He returned Aug. 3, but not only did Rivera say Lucas will need time to return “football shape,” he has since mostly backed up the left side. Cosmi, who’s taken almost all the first-team reps at right tackle in camp, is set up to become one of the few tackles drafted outside the first round to start in Week 1. The only two to do it in 2020 were Philadelphia’s Jack Driscoll and Dallas’ Terence Steele.