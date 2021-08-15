“We couldn’t get into that rhythm,” McSorley said. “Getting that first first down is so important, and once you get that, you can kind of get on a roll. We were able to see that once we got a few first downs, we were able to kind of use some of our tempo things and keep the ball moving downfield; that was the biggest thing. Early on, we just weren’t able to get that first first down, and we weren’t able to keep the chains moving to get the defense worn down.”