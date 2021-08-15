Neither did so in Saturday’s 17-14 victory over the Saints, both struggling to keep the offense in rhythm for most of the game. Still, they showed flashes of potential, and Harbaugh was impressed with what he saw.
“I thought they both operated really well,” Harbaugh said. “Trace, he was dealing with a little back spasm issue. So I think that limited his ability to move around in the pocket and run around, but he made some good throws. Then Tyler came in and just played tremendous football. [He] made plays running and throwing. [He] just did a great job. He won us the game.”
The two backups haven’t seen the field much as pros, but both played in 2020 after injuries to other quarterbacks. McSorley saw the field in three games last year and threw for 90 yards, including 70 on a touchdown pass to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown against the Steelers in Week 12 after Robert Griffin III went down with an injury.
Huntley played in garbage time of two regular season games and in the postseason after Jackson suffered a concussion in the divisional round against the Bills. Huntley was 6 for 13 for 60 yards and added another 32 yards on the ground in the 17-3 playoff loss.
With Jackson missing the first two weeks of training camp after he tested positive for the coronavirus again, Huntley and McSorley took all of the preseason snaps and looked to build off those reps starting with Saturday’s game.
McSorley was under center with the first-team offense despite experiencing back spasms before he got to the stadium. The Ravens were stagnant for most of the first half. On their first four drives, the Ravens totaled 14 yards and didn’t pick up a first down despite starting on the Saints’ side of the field twice.
“We couldn’t get into that rhythm,” McSorley said. “Getting that first first down is so important, and once you get that, you can kind of get on a roll. We were able to see that once we got a few first downs, we were able to kind of use some of our tempo things and keep the ball moving downfield; that was the biggest thing. Early on, we just weren’t able to get that first first down, and we weren’t able to keep the chains moving to get the defense worn down.”
The team picked up its first first down with 10:32 remaining in the half and began to move the ball more effectively. The final minute of the first half showed McSorley has room to grow but also demonstrated his potential.
With just over a minute left, McSorley — who was 11 for 18 with 86 yards on the night — threw an interception to the Saints’ Bryce Thompson. The Ravens got the ball back on the next play after a Jameis Winston interception, and with another opportunity, McSorley led his team into field goal range in an abbreviated two-minute drill.
Huntley got a first down in the opening drive of the second half. The offense moved more efficiently under him but had only eight points to show for it.
Like McSorley, Huntley showed flashes of potential but made mistakes, too.
On the Ravens’ second possession of the second half, Huntley pieced together a solid 11-play, 74-yard drive, showing off his arm and his ability to create with his legs. But on the final play, deep in New Orleans territory, Huntley scrambled, got hit and fumbled, squandering a scoring opportunity.
He responded on the next possession and finished off the drive with a rushing touchdown. The Ravens added a two-point conversion to go ahead for good. Huntley finished the night 12 for 16 with 79 yards.
The Ravens will use the next few weeks to evaluate the backup quarterbacks. While the positional battle is important, Huntley said he isn’t focused on it.
“I don’t think about it — period,” Huntley said. “We’re just playing football, and everything else is going to take care of itself. We’re teammates; there isn’t a competition — for real.”