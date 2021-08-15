As of 11:30 a.m., before the Nationals’ 6-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves, Martinez didn’t know when Ross would visit Meister. But UCL tears often lead to Tommy John surgery, which is why Martinez made a repeated effort to avoid immediate conclusions. Ross, 28, threw his usual between-starts bullpen session Saturday and felt tightness in his right forearm. Given his injury history, particularly the Tommy John procedure in July 2017, the Nationals quickly sent him for an MRI exam that showed the partial tear.
It was another blow for a team that was swept by the Braves and has lost 12 of its past 13, dropping to last place in the National League East. And it was a reminder that while this roster was gutted by a trade deadline fire sale, there also are injuries and underperformance that will complicate its future. Both starter Stephen Strasburg and reliever Will Harris underwent season-ending surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021. If Ross’s tear does require Tommy John, he could miss most of next season, if not all of it.
Best-case scenario would be a 12-month recovery. Ross is making $1.5 million and has one more year of arbitration eligibility. After they placed him on the 10-day injured list Sunday, the Nationals recalled outfielder Lane Thomas from the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings.
Thomas singled twice and walked in the defeat; Victor Robles and Carter Kieboom added two hits each; and relievers Andrés Machado, Mason Thompson, Ryne Harper and Kyle Finnegan combined for four scoreless innings, giving the offense a chance it couldn’t quite take. The Nationals (50-68) had two on with two outs in the ninth, and Kieboom grounded out sharply to end the game.
“I talked to Joe [on Sunday] morning for quite a while. He’s down. We’re all down,” Martinez said. “But we hope the best comes out of this. I don’t want to make any assumptions until he goes and sees Dr. Meister and we get a report from him as well.”
In late March, before Jon Lester went on the coronavirus-related IL, the Nationals’ planned rotation was Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Lester and Ross. Since, Strasburg had two lengthy IL stints before his surgery, Scherzer was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline, Lester went to the St. Louis Cardinals, and Ross suffered a partial UCL tear. Only Corbin is healthy and still starting for the Nationals, and he has been one of the major league’s worst pitchers.
With two days off this week, the upcoming rotation will be some odd mix of Erick Fedde, Josiah Gray, Corbin, Sean Nolin and Paolo Espino (who started Sunday and was tagged for five earned runs in four innings, including back-to-back homers for Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley). In that case, Ross’s turn will go to Nolin, a 31-year-old left-hander, when needed.
From the beginning of spring training, Martinez stressed the importance of monitoring Ross’s arm. Ross opted out of playing in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns. He went to the IL on July 8, just before the all-star break, with right elbow inflammation. But he returned July 26 to continue an up-and-down season.
Ross is tied with eight pitchers for the third-most starts of at least five innings with no earned runs allowed (six). He also had five of his 20 appearances go shorter than five frames, yielded 10 earned runs April 19 and eight May 15. He hit the shelf with a 4.17 ERA.
“The conversations that we had with Joe and we always have with Joe, he felt good,” Martinez explained, reflecting on Ross’s season and the promise to be careful with him. “He had little issues where we shut him down right away, and he came back and he said he felt great. Now we’re at the point now where we did everything we can to keep him healthy. ... But for me, you can’t ever predict injuries. They just happen.”
For years, Ross has battled Fedde for Washington’s fifth starter spot. Moving forward, though, as the Nationals jump into the early stages of a rebuild, a long rehab could squeeze Ross out of the equation.
The hope is that Strasburg returns in February or March, putting him on track to join the staff in April. Corbin has three seasons remaining on a six-year, $140 million contract. Fedde is under team control for three more years. Gray, a top prospect acquired in the trade that sent Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers, is a lock to be in the rotation. And then nothing is certain beyond that.
If the Nationals have to replace Ross in 2022, they could sign a veteran free agent or give a chance to one of their still-developing depth starters, such as Seth Romero, Ben Braymer, Sterling Sharp, Steven Fuentes or Joan Adon. They could tap Cade Cavalli, one of their other top prospects, if they feel he’s ready to leapfrog the pack. But any contingency discussions are for after Ross visits Meister in Texas.