“I just wanted to give you a bit of an update about what’s been going on since Wimbledon,” he said in an Instagram video. “As you can imagine, it’s not been simple. I’ve been doing a lot of checks with doctors as well on my knee and getting all the information as I hurt myself further during the grass court season and in Wimbledon. It’s just not the way to go forward.”
Federer’s immediate future on the court had been in limbo since his quarterfinal loss to Hubert Hurkacz, with his decision to skip the Tokyo Olympics and the tuneup tournaments for the U.S. Open.
“Unfortunately, they told me for the medium to long term, to feel better I will need surgery, so I decided to do it. I’ll be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months so it’s going to be difficult of course in some ways, but at the same time I know it’s the right thing to do because I want to be healthy and I want to be running around later as well again.”
Federer, who turned 40 earlier this month, sounded as if the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of 2022, is very uncertain.
“I want to give myself a glimmer of hope also to return to the tour in some shape or form. I am realistic, don’t get me wrong,” he said with a small laugh. “I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it, but, look, I want to be healthy. I’ll go through the rehab process I think also with the goal that I’m still active which I think is going to help me during this long period of time.”
