“I just wanted to give you a bit of an update about what’s been going on since Wimbledon,” he said in an Instagram video. “As you can imagine, it’s not been simple. I’ve been doing a lot of checks with doctors as well on my knee and getting all the information as I hurt myself further during the grass court season and in Wimbledon. It’s just not the way to go forward.”
Federer’s immediate future on the court had been in limbo since his quarterfinal loss to Hubert Hurkacz, with his decision to skip the Tokyo Olympics and the tune-up tournaments for the U.S. Open.
“Unfortunately, they told me for the medium to long term, to feel better I will need surgery, so I decided to do it,” he said. I’ll be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months so it’s going to be difficult of course in some ways, but at the same time I know it’s the right thing to do because I want to be healthy and I want to be running around later as well again.”
Federer, who turned 40 earlier this month, sounded as if the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of 2022, is very uncertain, as is his playing future beyond that. His 20 Grand Slam singles titles is a record he now shred with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, both of whom will play in the U.S. Open.
“I want to give myself a glimmer of hope also to return to the tour in some shape or form. I am realistic, don’t get me wrong,” he said with a small laugh. “I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it, but, look, I want to be healthy. I’ll go through the rehab process I think also with the goal that I’m still active which I think is going to help me during this long period of time.”
Although he did not specify which knee will be repaired, he twice had surgery on the right knee in 2020 (in February and June) and had played only 15 matches coming into Wimbledon. After the loss to Hurkacz, he hinted that the appearance at Wimbledon might be his last.
“It’s a struggle for me,” Federer, who has won Wimbledon eight times, told reporters. “I knew it was going to be hard to be honest, but now I need to talk to the team, take time — not feel rushed by you guys or anybody — take time and work out the decision to take. I hope not; the goal is to play on.”
Read more from The Post: