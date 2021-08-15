“He was yelling at me in Spanish, and I knew he was Chilean because of the accent,” Reyes said Sunday. “… I get emotional because there’s never been a guy from Chile in the NFL. Where we come from, we don’t get that many opportunities. And I know we have a lot of guys that look up to me, a lot of kids that look up to me, and they send me messages every single day. Being able to represent my country at this stage, it means the world to me.”
For Reyes, the Washington Football Team’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots was not merely a tuneup for the regular season but the first live football action of his career. The Chilean former basketball player decided to transition to the sport last year with the hope of latching on with an NFL team through the league’s International Player Pathway Program, designed to give players across the world a chance to compete at the top level. After 10 weeks of training at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., he had a pro day at the University of Florida, where he caught the attention of Marty Hurney, Washington’s executive vice president of football/player personnel.
Washington signed Reyes to a three-year contract — before he ever took a practice rep with an NFL team.
“When Marty saw him, he called me and [General Manager] Martin [Mayhew] and [senior director of player personnel] Eric [Stokes], and we all talked about this guy at one time or another,” Coach Ron Rivera recounted in April. “… To be quite honest, the one name that popped in my head right away was Jimmy Graham. You think about the great player he’s become and been in this league, and you start to think if this guy can grow and develop.”
Standing 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds without any discernible body fat, Reyes is hard to miss. He has the frame of a bodybuilder, the athleticism of a power forward and a mental fortitude perhaps even the toughest athletes can’t claim; when he was 14, Reyes came to the United States to start a new life. Alone.
“I came from a very poor family with a very humbling background,” Reyes said in April. “We didn’t have a lot of money. When I first came to the States, my dad was able to send me $50 a month for the first four years. You can only imagine how hard it was. When I first came here, I didn’t know English. I didn’t know a single word. I couldn’t tell you a single thing.”
In offseason workouts and minicamp, Reyes appeared to be raw, a rare athlete with potential but minimal skill who so often was the subject of colorful critiques from tight ends coach Pete Hoener.
But with more work in training camp, Reyes began to play more naturally.
“As you get more reps, as you start being out there a little bit more, you get more and more tape,” he said Sunday. “So you get to learn from the mistakes that you made.”
Reyes said he watches tape of Logan Thomas, the former quarterback who emerged as Washington’s leading tight end after only one full season at the position last year. Reyes describes Thomas as a mentor and a key reason for his development.
In between reps, Thomas quizzes Reyes on what he sees on the field — Where are safeties? What’s the coverage? — so he gets a mental walk-through before physically doing it himself.
“He's helped me along the way every single play,” Reyes said. “Whenever I have questions, we get on the phone and he helps me. It's been awesome having a veteran and someone like Logan helping me out.”
Reyes played 33 snaps against the Patriots, the most of any tight end, and flashed both his development and needed growth. After the game, Rivera lauded his physicality, claiming that he “might be” the team’s most physical blocker, perhaps a surprising label for a former Division-I basketball player.
“I used to foul out a lot,” Reyes admitted. “I used to get five fouls in the second quarter, and I’d have to sit down because I was too aggressive. So for me, I had to learn how to control that for a long period of time. Now that I’m out on the football field, it’s like the opposite. You got to bring it out every single play.”
Reyes’s raw power was evident Thursday when he moved the entire line to clear a running lane on one play.
Yet the tape also revealed the occasional bad angle on a block and a dropped pass in between a pair of catches.
Reyes’s first career reception converted a third down, and his second, a 21-yard completion, helped set up Washington’s fourth-quarter touchdown. But his other target, which could have put Washington a couple of yards away from the red zone, slipped through his hands as he dove.
After practice Sunday, Reyes stayed an extra half-hour to catch nearly 400 balls from the Jugs machine, flipping back and forth to work both hands and each time staring the ball into his arms as he secured the catch.
This is a routine for Reyes; he has a Jugs machine at home, too.
“I’m not the type of guy that wants to have any regrets when I’m done,” he said. “I want to be able to say I did everything I could, and if it didn’t work out, it wasn’t because of effort; it was because of something else. So I’m giving it all. I’m working my tail off, and I’m doing everything I can to make this team and to help this team win. … I’m not here to just play the game. I’m not happy with that. I want to help this team win.”