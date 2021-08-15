Against that backdrop, Tyler Gilbert took the mound on Saturday and, in his first major league start, wrote baseball history, becoming only the fourth pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first big league start. He is only the second pitcher to accomplish the feat since the 20th century began — and the last of those was by the St. Louis Browns’ Bobo Holloman in 1953. (The other two? Theodore Breitenstein in 1891 and Bumpus Jones the following year.)