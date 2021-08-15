Temarrick Hemingway missed practice because he is in the concussion protocol, Rivera said. The 28-year-old, who has been the second or third tight end throughout camp, must clear the five-step process to return to the field. There is no set timetable to return from a concussion. In his absence, Ricky Seals-Jones and Reyes figure to get more reps behind Logan Thomas and John Bates.