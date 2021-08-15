The defense dominated practice. Six players snared interceptions, four added deflections, two had would-be sacks, and reserve linebacker Joe Walker forced a fumble. The most notable pick was by linebacker Jamin Davis on a throw by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the end zone. And even when it wasn’t taking the ball away, the defense was physically dominant. Defensive tackle Daniel Wise delivered one of the biggest hits of camp by flattening tight end Sammis Reyes in motion.
After he beat left tackle Charles Leno Jr. for a sack during two-minute drill, defensive end Montez Sweat hollered: “You better get a [expletive] chip. That was too easy!”
A few plays later, as Sweat dropped into a shallow zone, he shoved wide receiver Dyami Brown to the ground while Brown broke into a crossing route. Tight end Logan Thomas, seemingly irritated, yelled at Sweat, “We want to start chipping right now?”
Washington activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) from the physically unable to perform list. The No. 2 wideout will slowly work back into drills, Rivera said, and the team will wait for the green light from director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion. Rivera added he does not think Samuel needs preseason reps to be ready for the regular season.
“You’ll see his play speed is special,” Rivera said of how he will know Samuel is fully back up to speed. “You’ll see it’s very similar to the way Terry [McLaurin] plays, very similar to the way [Brown] runs. It’s different, and you’ll see it.”
Quarterback Kyle Allen (ankle) and Ioannidis participated in team drills for the first time after long layoffs. Allen hadn’t practiced since the team returned from Richmond on Aug. 2, and Ioannidis had been doing mostly individual work since he returned from the covid list Aug. 4. Neither played Thursday.
If he plays Friday against Cincinnati, it will be Ioannidis’s first live snaps since he tore his biceps in Week 3 last season against the Cleveland Browns. Strength always has been an important part of his game, but Ioannidis said he doesn’t worry about regaining it because of head strength and conditioning coach Chad Englehart.
“I don’t know if you guys have ever seen him,” Ioannidis said of Englehart. “He looks like he hits arms every day — because he does. So he has been able to help me with [my biceps]. It’s kind of his forte.”
Washington started trimming its roster by releasing wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, cornerback Chris Miller and running back Lamar Miller. The team’s roster is at 88 players, though as an international pathway player, defensive tackle David Bada doesn’t count against the limit, so it must cut down from 87 to 85 by Tuesday, to 80 by Aug. 24 and to 53 by Aug. 31.
After cutting Miller, the team has three running backs competing for one or two spots: Peyton Barber, Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams.
“The depth of the room,” Rivera said to explain why the team released Harmon, the 2019 sixth-round pick who returned from an ACL tear this spring. “It’s a very good room, and Kelvin’s going to get opportunities [with other teams].”
The reserve/covid-19 list is almost empty. Early in camp, Washington at one time had seven players on the list, which was the second most in the league, but on Sunday, offensive tackle David Sharpe, the last player on it, returned to practice. He will go through a ramp-up period before he is officially activated.
Sharpe’s return to team drills, whenever it comes, could hint at Washington’s order of its backup tackles (Sharpe, Cornelius Lucas, Saahdiq Charles). Before he went on the list, Sharpe played backup left tackle, but Lucas has been playing the spot with Charles at backup right tackle, once Lucas’s spot.
Rivera tripled down on his support of Dustin Hopkins. The kicker missed two field goal attempts — one from 40 and another from 50 — on Thursday, but in each news conference since, the coach has said he wants the new special teams trio to work through its timing issues. He reiterated Sunday that he doesn’t plan on bringing in competition.
“He’s our kicker,” Rivera said.
Temarrick Hemingway missed practice because he is in the concussion protocol, Rivera said. The 28-year-old, who has been the second or third tight end throughout camp, must clear the five-step process to return to the field. There is no set timetable to return from a concussion. In his absence, Ricky Seals-Jones and Reyes figure to get more reps behind Logan Thomas and John Bates.
Nicki Jhabvala contributed to this report.