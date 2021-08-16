“And to juxtapose that with how I started my career as the No. 1 pick with a lot of anxiety and dealing with expectations, and how it took me several years to climb out of that hole and to really kind of come full circle. The injury and comeback continuing to even help me get there to play, not thinking about tomorrow, not thinking about making mistakes, not thinking about what other people are going to think and really being out there in the moment and playing for my teammates, it was amazing. It was an amazing experience, it was an amazing way to end my career.”