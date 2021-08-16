Cincinnati (0-0), which filled the near-annual role of the lamenting Lilliputian last season as the top team from outside the so-called Power Five, got No. 8, quite a reflection upon it. That’s the same position its 9-0 team held in the playoff hunt last year, the same position its 9-1 team held after a narrow Peach Bowl loss to Georgia, and a position 12 spots higher than the Bearcats got in the 2020 preseason poll as one of only two non-Power Five entries.