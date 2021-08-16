Among them, a further hegemony held, when Alabama received 47 of the 63 first-place votes after winning a whopping half of the last 12 national titles, reaching the title game in five of the seven playoff seasons, winning three of those playoffs and continuing to lure the best recruiting classes.
As with all preseason polls, this latest version of an AP poll that began in 1936 derives heavily from last season, when the Crimson Tide started off with an egregious ranking of No. 3 and a lightly experienced quarterback, then managed to climb to No. 1 by January after obliterating 13 opponents including Ohio State, the original No. 2, by four touchdowns in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
From among those voters seeking adventure, No. 5 Georgia (0-0) snared three first-place nods. No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Clemson got six each, while No. 4 Ohio State got one.
For mild intrigue, one had to dip to just below No. 5 Georgia, where a five-team patch from No. 6 to No. 10 brought some fresh faces and ideas.
Texas A&M (0-0) took No. 6, a lofty spot reflecting its newfound prominence under fourth-year coach Jimbo Fisher, who last December took the annual role of the coach who gripes loudly and unsuccessfully with his team lodged at the sighing No. 5 in the playoff committee’s final standings.
At No. 7 there was Iowa State (0-0), a fascinating newcomer with a history of dwelling somewhere beneath the cleats of Oklahoma, Nebraska and so on, but which under sixth-year coach Matt Campbell, still just 41, returns just about everyone to an entity that has become something fresh. Iowa State finished last season at No. 9, beating both Oklahoma and Texas along the way, plus Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.
Cincinnati (0-0), which filled the near-annual role of the lamenting Lilliputian last season as the top team from outside the so-called Power Five, got No. 8, quite a reflection upon it. That’s the same position its 9-0 team held in the playoff hunt last year, the same position its 9-1 team held after a narrow Peach Bowl loss to Georgia, and a position 12 spots higher than the Bearcats got in the 2020 preseason poll as one of only two non-Power Five entries.
This time, Cincinnati stood among three non-Power Five underlings on this 2021 start list: No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 22 Coastal Carolina and No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette. That follows upon a messy pandemic season in which eight such peasants wound up in the closing AP top 25 of last January: No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 11 Brigham Young, No. 14 Coastal Carolina, No. 15 Louisiana-Lafayette, No. 17 Liberty, No. 23 Ball State, No. 24 San Jose State and No. 25 Buffalo.
Just behind Cincinnati at No. 9, there’s Notre Dame (0-0), eight months after grabbing its second playoff berth. The juxtaposition of those two lent some foreshadowing noise to Oct. 2, when the two of them will meet beneath the “Touchdown Jesus” artwork at Notre Dame, a game pitting the program longtime Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly leads, and the one he led long ago, from 2007-09.
And in 10th, there’s North Carolina (0-0), already perceived so loftily ahead of the third season of the second iteration in Chapel Hill for coach Mack Brown. Having quarterback Sam Howell bring along his 7,227 passing yards and 68 touchdown passes from the previous two seasons didn’t hurt.
For the second 10, all 0-0 teams, the voters went all Power Five (and finally introduced the Pac-12): Oregon, Wisconsin, Florida, Miami (Fla.), Southern California, LSU, Indiana, Iowa, Penn State and Washington. Once they got to No. 21, they remembered Texas, which went 7-3 last year but still fired its coach, and which since has joined Oklahoma in announcing its exit down the line from the Big 12 into the SEC.
Those two will meet on Oct. 9 in Dallas, near the conference offices they’re abandoning.
Beneath Coastal Carolina at No. 22 and Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 23 stood No. 24 Utah and No. 25 Arizona State, giving the Pac-12 five of the last 15 teams on the list. The Pac-12 has reached only two playoffs in the seven-year concept, and none since the end of the 2016 season.
Read more from The Post: