He was standing on Frontier Field in Rochester, home of the Nationals’ Class-AAA affiliate, in early August. He did look at ease.
“I always knew I was at the back of the 40-man, so if they made any moves … I was the guy getting cut,” Noll said. “So when I was outrighted, back to AAA and in a worse spot than I was before, a big weight just came off my shoulders. The pressure was gone.”
All he’s done since is have the best season of his professional career. Noll finished July with a .327 batting average, best among the 20 teams in Triple-A East. After a small slide, he ranks sixth (.305) with a .347 on-base percentage and .505 slugging percentage. He has 11 homers, 20 doubles and three triples, and has crushed lefties with a .939 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for the Red Wings. And still, the 27-year-old is waiting for his phone to ring again.
For most of this season, the Nationals filled the edges of their roster with veterans, using Jordy Mercer as a reserve infielder and Josh Harrison as their trusted utility man. But after trading eight players at the deadline, Harrison included, a number of minor leaguers are getting a chance at the start of a rebuild.
Carter Kieboom and Luis García, once top prospects, are playing every day. Outfielders Andrew Stevenson, Yadiel Hernandez and Lane Thomas are sharing opportunities in left and center. Tres Barrera and Riley Adams are the club’s two catchers. Veteran Adrián Sanchez is up, too, serving as a backup at second, shortstop and third.
None of them, though, reached Noll’s offensive consistency in AAA. But as a seventh-round pick in 2017, a former college walk-on without a defined position, Noll’s path back is more complicated than, say, Kieboom’s or García’s. He’ll just have to keep hitting and hope for a break.
“A lot of times guys put way too much pressure on themselves when they get that first opportunity,” said Matthew LeCroy, the Red Wings’ manager. “And I think Jake was someone who tried so hard to impress everybody that things didn’t go his way. If coming off the roster calmed his mind a bit, we’re seeing it now. He’s a really good ballplayer.”
Noll’s first crack at the majors came after a very productive spring training in 2019. He entered camp as a long shot to make the Opening Day roster — more a warm body for lineups and drills — then punched 16 hits in 51 at-bats, earning his way to Washington in place of an injured Howie Kendrick.
He wound up with only 12 at-bats with the Nationals, otherwise struggling with the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies. He swung at every back-foot slider, he says now, and was trying to pull homers instead of driving liners to the right-center gap. The result was a high strikeout rate (18.2 percent) and uninspiring numbers across the board. Anecdotally, he bounced way too many grounders at the opposing shortstop.
In 2020, in September of a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, he was called up and collected six hits in 17 at-bats. The sample was tiny, yet confirmed the strides he made at the club’s alternate site. A handful of Nationals pitchers who were in Fredericksburg, Va., last summer — from veteran Aaron Barrett to top prospect Jackson Rutledge — called Noll their toughest out. Noll later cracked that he took pleasure in beating players more heralded than him.
But the short burst of success didn’t keep him on the 40-man roster this spring. When the Nationals set their Opening Day roster, they needed room for Mercer and Hernán Pérez, designating Noll for assignment. He passed through waivers, meaning the 29 other teams chose not to sign him, and was back at the alternate site, trying to smack liners the other way. Then he flew to Rochester, where everything clicked.
“Since pitchers know I will lay off their inside slider or their breaking pitches, they have to challenge me with something up, or something I can handle more, and that’s why I’ve either pulled home runs or hit line drives to right field or right-center,” Noll said, estimating that 60 percent to 70 percent of his hits have landed there. “Once I figured that out, it all simplified for me at the plate.”
Compared to his 2019 season in Fresno, he is striking out less and making more contact. His home run rate is up a bit, from 2.2 percent in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League to 3.4 in central New York. But a remaining question is where Noll fits in the field.
Noll was bumped from third because that’s where Keiboom played in Rochester for the first three months of the season. LeCroy has mostly put Noll at second, first and left, figuring that’s where he could be needed in Washington, a right-handed pinch-hitter with defensive versatility. But on July 16, as the Red Wings prepared to face the Syracuse Mets, LeCroy made Noll an offer: Collect four hits and he could start the next game in center.
So once Noll singled in the first, singled in the second, homered in the sixth and homered in the eighth, he asked LeCroy a question while rounding third base: “You know that’s four, right?” Two days later, he was penciled in at center before moving to left after one inning.
“I hadn’t taken reads in a while out there, so it was a little like: ‘Oh boy, am I going to get a ball?’” Noll recalled with a laugh. “But I loved it. I’d play center, I’d play left, second, third, first, whatever. I’ll do whatever to go back up.”