Uber Eats confirmed that Cutler’s views are at odds with those of the company. “We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible,” an Uber spokeswoman told The Post in an email. “As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work.”
After announcing Uber Eats’ decision, Cutler followed up with another tweet about the response he had gotten from pro- and anti-maskers. “Appreciate the words of support. What I don’t understand is the people verbally attacking me. What happened to unity, acceptance and bringing people together?” he wrote. “Seems like that isn’t the case unless I agree with you. Get a shot or wear a mask. Your choice. I will make my choice.”
Cutler, the 38-year-old father of three children with ex-wife Kristin Cavallari, has hinted that he is considering a run for the school board in Tennessee’s Williamson County over mask mandates. His possible candidacy was influenced by a heated Aug. 10 meeting in which the county school board approved a mask mandate for elementary schoolchildren by a 7-3 vote.
Video of the unruly parents, which has been viewed 3.3 million times since it was posted early Aug. 11, shows an increasing level of anger and vitriol. “There’s a place for you guys — there’s a bad place in hell,” one anti-mask parent said.
Another parent approached a man sitting in his car, identified by WTVF as one of the health-care experts who testified at the school board meeting, and pointed at him. “We know who you are,” the parent said. “You can leave freely, but we will find you.”
Cutler, who retired after the 2017 season and is a Vanderbilt graduate, had joined Twitter the day before the meeting and tweeted after it, “How do you run for school board? I need this info.”
He followed that a few days later with a tweet that included a photo of school board members with the caption “doing school board research. Looks like a 2024 campaign for me.” Later that day, he tweeted that he needed 100 signatures and a petition from the county to run in 2024, saying he would “start getting John Hancocks today.”
Cutler tweeted that his platform would be “common sense.”