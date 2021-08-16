“I felt like my soul left my body,” said the woman, who filed for a temporary restraining order from Bauer in June. “I was terrified, and I couldn’t speak and fight back.”
The Washington Post does not name alleged victims of domestic violence unless they ask to be identified.
The woman described two sexual encounters with Bauer, during both of which she said he choked her unconscious and assaulted her. During the second encounter, she testified that she awoke to being punched in the cheekbones, jaw and head. He then choked her unconscious again, she said, and when she came to a second time, he was punching her vagina so hard that her eyes filled with tears, she said.
The testimony followed unsuccessful arguments by Bauer’s lawyers to again push back a hearing that had already been delayed for weeks at their request. It was the first time the woman had made her allegations publicly since requesting a temporary restraining order.
Bauer has been on leave, continuing to draw his $40 million salary, as Major League Baseball has undertaken an investigation following the initial filing of her allegations in June.
Bauer’s representatives have previously called the woman’s claims “baseless” and “defamatory.” They have claimed the woman and Bauer had consensual rough sex on two occasions, and Monday they suggested she had filtered or edited images of her injuries to make them look worse than they actually were.
Earlier in the proceedings Monday, Bauer’s attorney Shawn Holley characterized the accuser as a woman with “a plan” that involved encouraging increasingly rough sex in pursuit of a payday. Holley noted in her opening statement that the woman told Bauer she enjoyed being choked unconscious after the first time he did it during sex and that she texted friends emoji with dollar signs in them and joked about prenuptials and purchasing a Range Rover when referencing her relationship with Bauer.
Of the woman’s request for a temporary restraining order, Holley said, “She left out the part where she asked for rougher sex and said that she’d never been more turned on than when she was choked out.”
The court appearance ended Monday with the woman, the hearing’s first witness, in mid-testimony. She is expected to be cross-examined Tuesday.
The woman said that during two meetings with Bauer, whom she met after tagging him on Instagram, he was at times “very supportive” and “very kind,” listening to her story of her alcoholism and sobriety and telling her about how he was bullied as a child and his past relationships.
Her lawyer, Lisa Helfend Meyer, characterized such conversations in which Bauer had them open up to each other as “grooming.” The woman testified that she pretended to enjoy an initial sexual encounter with Bauer in April, during which she alleged he choked her unconscious and then penetrated her anally without her consent until she woke up and told him to stop, because she blamed herself. “He’s very polarizing and powerful in person,” the woman said. “I just wanted to create another experience where I could live up to what he wanted. I just wanted to give him what he wanted.”
She then met him in May, she said, for the encounter that she alleged turned even more violent. The woman said Bauer had asked her for a safe word — being unfamiliar with rough sex, she said she jokingly chose “daddy issues” — but she had trouble saying it during the height of his alleged assault. “I couldn’t physically get a word out,” the woman testified. “He was treating me like I was not even a human being.”
The hearing followed a Washington Post report over the weekend that Bauer was also the subject of a previously unreported and sealed temporary order of protection in Ohio last year, when he won the National League Cy Young Award while with the Cincinnati Reds. The Ohio woman’s lawyer said photographs separately obtained by The Post, which showed eyes with blood in them and dark bruises on a woman’s face, were injuries she claimed Bauer caused during separate incidents of choking and punching during sex. The Post also obtained an expunged police report that showed that, during a police incident at Bauer’s Cleveland-area apartment, she had complained to officers of injuries she claimed he caused to her eyes. “I don’t feel like spending time in jail for killing someone,” read one of the alleged threats sent by Bauer that the Ohio woman’s lawyers said prompted her to request the temporary restraining order. “And that’s what would happen if I saw you again.”
Bauer’s representatives called the Ohio woman’s claims of abuse “categorically false” and have accused her and the attorney who filed for the temporary restraining order on her behalf as attempting to extort the pitcher. They have disputed the validity of the threatening messages.
Bauer was present in court, at times filling sheets of lined paper with notes and at other points staring blankly at the woman as she testified. It is unclear whether he will testify in the proceedings. His attorneys have previously indicated they have warned him against self-incrimination because of an ongoing investigation by the Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department.