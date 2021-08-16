The hearing followed a Washington Post report over the weekend that Bauer was also the subject of a previously unreported and sealed temporary order of protection in Ohio last year, when he won the National League Cy Young Award while with the Cincinnati Reds. The Ohio woman’s lawyer said photographs separately obtained by The Post, which showed eyes with blood in them and dark bruises on a woman’s face, were injuries she claimed Bauer caused during separate incidents of choking and punching during sex. The Post also obtained an expunged police report that showed that, during a police incident at Bauer’s Cleveland-area apartment, she had complained to officers of injuries she claimed he caused to her eyes. “I don’t feel like spending time in jail for killing someone,” read one of the alleged threats sent by Bauer that the Ohio woman’s lawyers said prompted her to request the temporary restraining order. “And that’s what would happen if I saw you again.”