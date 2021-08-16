The incident occurred shortly before midnight Vancouver time in Burnaby, B.C., the Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement. The victim was found “suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound” and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Two other players in the MLS team’s program for young men between the ages of 14 and 23 were also allegedly assaulted and uninjured, according to the MLS team.
The team did not identify the players, and the RCMP said a 17-year-old suspect who had left the scene had been located with the help of a canine unit and was taken into custody. The suspect and victim were not believed to have known one another and a “confrontation between several people” preceded the stabbing. An investigation is continuing.