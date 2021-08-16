In great detail, Way explained the mechanics of the operation and what went wrong when Hopkins missed wide left from 40 and 50 yards. It seemed like a rebuttal to any worries Hopkins was slipping — as he had through Week 10 last season, when he had made a career-worst 70.6 percent of field goals before nailing 14 of 15 to end the year and earning a one-year, $2.5 million deal to remain with the team.
But the real problem, Way said, is unfamiliarity. This offseason, Washington drafted Cheeseman in the sixth round to replace long-snapper Nick Sundberg, who had been together with Way and Hopkins for seven seasons, the second-longest streak for a special teams trio behind only Baltimore (nine). Way insisted the three of them simply needed more time together.
“That was our first game rep,” he said. “We had some moments in team [drills] where we’re working through a couple of things, figuring things out. But man, when you get into a game, it’s a whole different story. … We’ve since changed a couple of things, and we’re trying to just make things as smooth as possible.”
The main difference between the long snappers is velocity. Cheeseman’s fastball can sometimes speed up the process Hopkins is accustomed to, Way said, though he’s also quick to point out the adjustments start with him.
When a team sends its field goal unit onto the field, the holder lines up about eight yards from the snapper, while the kicker sets up about three steps back and two and a half steps left of where the ball will be. Then the kicker and the snapper watch the holder, who first communicates with a teammate lined up in the backfield to set the protection.
In Washington, Way usually talks to safety Deshazor Everett. They coordinate as the play clock winds down, and Way makes a “cadence call,” which changes week to week and helps the specialists get in sync. Then Everett yells, ‘Set!’ and Way turns to look at the line — Cheeseman’s key to snap — before razing his left hand to catch the ball, which is a common green light from holder to kicker. The goal is to go from snap to kick in less than 1.3 seconds.
Things can go awry when Everett makes a “pause call,” Way said. The specialists are cadenced and full of adrenaline, so they can get “caught leaning” when the system is out of rhythm. This seemed to be the problem Thursday.
Way noted the wind was blowing hard during the game in Foxborough, Mass. — about 20 miles per hour during the kicks, according to Weather Underground — which meant Hopkins took a little longer to choose his line, which meant Way waited a little longer to call for the snap, which meant everything got out of whack. This was particularly noticeable on the second miss, when Hopkins took a hitch step before kicking.
“We talked about it on the sideline and then watching film, he kind of just got caught leaning,” Way said of Hopkins. “Cheese [was] figuring out when [I was] going to turn my head; Hop [was] finding his keys.”
The sensitivity of the finely tuned field goal apparatus could be part mental, Way said. He remembered a special-teams coach who once told him he had one down — one down! — to perform. He noted that the magnifying glass on every movement could have caused Hopkins to spend more time thinking through a kick with extra wind.
Until the unit is called on again, perhaps Friday against Cincinnati, Way said the specialists have talked nonstop about how to fix the misses. Way has tried to be the mentor to Cheeseman that Sundberg was to him, talking through idiosyncratic pregame routines and asking if he wanted to play catch on the sideline to stay warm during games. He has quizzed the rookie with his famous trivia game and instituted a good-natured fining system, the proceeds of which Cheeseman must use to take him and Hopkins out for a steak dinner at the end of the year.
“He'll tell a pointless, non-punchline story, and we just made that a fine,” Way said, laughing. “We're like, 'Dude, that's not a good story. You got to give us something better than that.'”
Publicly, Rivera has maintained confidence in his specialists. He said he won’t bring in competition for Hopkins and reiterated Monday that he was “not too concerned.” But the trio knows another oh-fer performance, regardless of wind, is unacceptable.