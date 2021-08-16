Here are some observations from Monday’s practice, plus an update on the team’s rebranding effort and Rivera’s recent comments about the coronavirus vaccines:
Team president Jason Wright told The Washington Post earlier in training camp that the team had narrowed the list of possible new names. Monday, in the team’s latest episode of “Making the Brand,” a web video series designed to give fans an inside look into its rebranding process, it was revealed that the list is down to three unidentified candidates.
After retiring its old name last year and beginning a laborious process to rename the team, Washington received some 40,000 submissions from fans and has held focus groups and surveys to home in on a new name and logo. The Washington Football Team will remain for the 2021 season, Wright has said, and in early 2022 the team will reveal its permanent name and logo.
Washington continues to rotate players on the offensive line, lately using Ereck Flowers quite a bit with the starters at left guard. Flowers and Wes Schweitzer have shared time at the position, flip-flopping sometimes within the same series. Schweitzer has also played right guard, giving Washington additional positional flexibility with not just its reserves but also its starters.
“We are going to continue that,” Rivera said of the rotation. “We have guys that we think are very good football players and can step in and play at any time. To sit here and tell you anything other than that, I am just happy with what we have. I am really pleased to see it.”
The secondary also remains fluid. Washington has continually experimented with different packages and different combinations of starters and reserves. At times, Kendall Fuller is outside at cornerback. At others, he is in the slot, with rookie Benjamin St-Juste outside. The safeties have rotated, too, sometimes with Bobby McCain as the starting free safety, sometimes with Kam Curl as the starter.
Washington’s rookie wide receivers, Dyami Brown and Dax Milne, have impressed throughout camp. During team drills, Brown slipped past cornerback William Jackson III on a skinny post route just as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hit him with a perfect spiral for a touchdown. Earlier in practice, during wide receiver-defensive back one-on-ones, Milne showed off his route-running with a savvy in route against St-Juste.
St-Juste has also progressed, and he had the best play of practice Monday. The rookie corner picked off a deep pass from Fitzpatrick intended for Terry McLaurin in the end zone. St-Juste arched back to grab the ball one-handed, and he maintained control as he fell to the ground.
“I think he is just scratching the surface because of his skill set and because of his length and size,” Rivera said. “I was fortunate to be around Charles Tillman early in his career and then later in his career, but a lot of his early skills, I see a little bit of that in Benjamin.”
Rivera has been one of the NFL’s strongest proponents of coronavirus vaccinations, telling reporters in July he was “beyond frustrated” by his team’s low immunization rate at the time. In a recent interview with SI.com, Rivera took it a step further and expressed his frustration with misinformation about the vaccines, saying there are “F------ a------- that are putting a bunch of misinformation out there, leading people to die.” Rivera cited “one specific news agency” for disseminating false information about the vaccines. “Come on. That, to me? That should not be allowed,” he told SI.com.
After practice Monday, Rivera was asked about his comments and said he is concerned not just about his players and the NFL but the country as a whole as vaccination rates have slowed.
“I think the biggest thing more so than anything else is just the fact of where our country is,” Rivera said. “You get concerned that we are sliding backward. Just because when the vaccine started you saw everything drop. … Then, all of a sudden, we got comfortable. We have to be careful about getting comfortable. That is one of the things I want to get across to our team. It is also kind of the theme that I have talked about. It is about our team’s maturity. We don’t want to be comfortable. We want to make sure we do the things that we need to do and take care of business.”
Injury updates. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel worked with the trainer on the side field again, largely because of the conditions, Rivera said. The coaches didn’t want to risk him slipping as he works his way back from a groin injury.
Tackle David Sharpe, who has been on the covid-19/reserve list, and defensive end Casey Toohill (toe) both observed practice. Tight end Temarrick Hemingway was again not at practice because of a concussion.