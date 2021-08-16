MLB’s pitch tracking apparatus, Pitchf/x, debuted during the 2006 MLB playoffs and consists of a camera-based system in every stadium that measures the trajectory, speed, spin, break and location of a pitched ball. That allows everyone to see where a specific pitch crosses the plate. Because the strike zone, at least on paper, is specifically defined in its construction (over home plate from the midpoint between a batter’s shoulders and the top of the uniform pants and a point just below the kneecap), this pitch information can be matched up against an individual batter, telling us if the pitch should have been a called strike or ball. The data then tells us not only if the actual call on the diamond was correct or incorrect, but also how often a pitcher gets a call on a particular pitch on average. That’s how we know a perfectly placed fastball down and away by Washington Nationals starter Patrick Corbin to the Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini, shown below, is a strike 95 percent of the time, despite home plate umpire Chris Conroy calling it ball two.