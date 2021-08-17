“He was in the eye of the storm, and when you’re in the eye of the storm, you can’t see the scale of it,” Murray recalled. “Part of it was owning his part, too. I do think he turned to alcohol for coping. It drowned out the voices. When most young people come into their own, there is a conflict between the boy who has to be led and the man who wants to lead. Unfortunately, those worlds collided for him at a crazy time. I became angered by the perception of Bruce and that no one stepped forward to protect him.”