When Maxwell was 10 and won a tournament in Alabama, a man told him and his father that they better leave or people may try to hang them. Bruce’s father, also named Bruce and a military veteran, is Black. His mother is White. After other games, Maxwell recalls seeing men dressed in white sheets on the side of the road, heading toward the woods. His parents later explained that they were members of the Ku Klux Klan.
So when he was 26, when he watched President Donald Trump speak in his hometown in September 2017 about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, something rumbled inside Maxwell. He heard Trump’s viral line: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say: ‘Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out! He’s fired.’ ” He then heard Huntsville cheer.
By the next afternoon in Oakland, where Maxwell was a catcher for the Athletics, he had his response. The teams lined up for the pregame anthem and he knelt to the field, a silent protest of systemic racism and police brutality in America. He placed his hat over his heart and lifted his eyes to the flag.
Baseball and life had never overlapped this much, and life would never be the same.
No other baseball player knelt during the anthem that season. On-field protests weren’t accepted by the sport for another three years — until players, coaches and executives began wearing “Black Lives Matter” shirts in batting practice last summer, then teams all held a black ribbon as part of a leaguewide show of unity on Opening Day.
The Players Alliance, a large group of Black current and former players, formed after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis. By then, Maxwell had finished a stint in the Mexican League, on the margins of the margin, and was looking to get back to the majors. But the label, as the young catcher who knelt, has made that difficult.
“I regret, honestly, not understanding what was coming my way and the volume,” said Maxwell, now 30, in a recent phone conversation. “I regret being by myself because everybody left me out to dry — people I thought were friends of mine. But when it comes to my actions, the way I went about my business, hell no, I’d do it all over again.”
Maxwell is on a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants, recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent July 22. He is staring down a year-long recovery for just a chance to claw back to where he was a half-decade ago. He wants to prove that, despite the past four years, he can still help a team win at the highest level. He wants to prove that for his family and himself.
On Sept. 23, 2017, when his life was split in half — before and after kneeling alone — Maxwell and his family received death threats and vitriol on social media. Maxwell called that period a “dark place” and revealed he contemplated suicide. That October, while living in Scottsdale, Ariz., he ordered food from Postmates, forgot it was coming and nodded off. The knocks at the door startled him, and he had a confrontation with a female delivery person, opening the door with a gun in hand.
Maxwell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. He later explained that the death threats had put him on edge and he had been drinking with friends that afternoon. In a video of the arrest that was released by TMZ, Maxwell is seen yelling, “F--- MLB!” and, “F--- baseball!” in the back of a police car. In April 2018, he reached a plea agreement, and the state dropped the felony charges, stating that Maxwell didn’t point his gun at the woman as the initial report alleged.
“Do I regret frightening that woman when it comes to that altercation we had that was misunderstood? Yes, because I was frightened myself,” Maxwell said. “But do I regret my preparation? No, because I prepared for the worst because the worst had been given to me multiple times before that moment.”
He played in 18 games with the Athletics in 2018 and was granted free agency at the end of the year. When no teams called to sign him the next offseason, he figured he was blackballed from the sport, similar to Colin Kaepernick’s situation with the NFL. Maxwell’s agent, Dave Stewart, would tell ESPN that teams were more turned away by the gun charge than Maxwell’s protest.
Either way, Maxwell was lost, his life and baseball unraveling together.
“When I met him, he was broken. He was broken without confidence,” said Lonnie Murray, who represents Maxwell with Stewart, of her first encounter with Maxwell in December 2018. Murray agreed to sit with Maxwell as a favor, describing how she was proud of the player who knelt in Oakland, then angered by the guy who was charged with a crime.
But after a 90-minute discussion, and once Maxwell agreed to have his lawyer forward all legal documents to Murray, she wanted to help. Maxwell moved in with her and Stewart, Murray’s husband, three weeks later.
“He was in the eye of the storm, and when you’re in the eye of the storm, you can’t see the scale of it,” Murray recalled. “Part of it was owning his part, too. I do think he turned to alcohol for coping. It drowned out the voices. When most young people come into their own, there is a conflict between the boy who has to be led and the man who wants to lead. Unfortunately, those worlds collided for him at a crazy time. I became angered by the perception of Bruce and that no one stepped forward to protect him.”
Maxwell’s career major league stats are 127 games, 88 hits, five homers, 42 RBI, 100 strikeouts and 919⅓ innings at catcher. His biggest regret would be letting those freeze without a fight.
Since September 2017, many players have admitted they wish they had knelt with Maxwell. Feelings about discussing race or politics in the clubhouse have slowly evolved. But from afar, from Mexico and minor league shots with the New York Mets and Giants, Maxwell hasn’t seen meaningful change.
“It’s like breaking your arm and then putting a Band-Aid on it, like, ‘Get better,’ ” Maxwell said of MLB announcing in December that it would recognize the Negro Leagues as part of its official records. Maxwell asked rhetorically how that would help increase the number of Black players in the minors or Black executives in decision-making roles.
“No, it’s still broken. Still broken,” he continued. “People just don’t understand this [expletive has] been going on for years. A lot of the issues in the game today, when it comes to this topic, it’s ingrained in baseball. People always say baseball is American, it’s our country. … And I’m like, ‘Yeah, it is.’ ”
Then why does he want to keep playing?
“Because at the end of the day, I know I can still do it. I can still be better than I was, especially after this time to kind of reinvent myself,” he answered. “ … The kids that I mentor, my family, my friends, even my friends that look up to me, I never want to think of the day where I tell them I just quit.
“I’m not a quitter.”
Before the 2020 season, following his stop in Mexico, Maxwell turned down another opportunity from the Athletics. He felt they were doing a favor for Stewart, his agent and a key part of Oakland’s great teams in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Stewart disagreed publicly, telling ESPN that Maxwell had to “get past his ego.” But for Maxwell, the situation didn’t seem right.
He eventually landed with the Mets and spent the pandemic year at their alternate site, where minor leaguers trained and hoped for a shot. Typically an emotional player, Maxwell stayed reserved and quiet off the field. Maxwell felt as if he was being watched closely, as if he was one frown away from being released. Chad Kreuter, manager of the Syracuse Mets, the club’s Class AAA affiliate, reserved judgment until meeting Maxwell in person. Then Kreuter found someone, a catcher the same age as his son, who needed someone to trust.
“It was a burden on him, and it was tough for a young man to deal with because he felt like he was doing the right thing,” Kreuter, who is White, said of Maxwell being known as the player who knelt. “When you feel like you’re doing something right and everybody says you’re not doing it right, it’s confusing and tough and challenging.”
Kreuter had Maxwell until the Mets sent him to the Giants in early June. The San Francisco Chronicle headline read: “Giants trade for former A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell, who was first to kneel.” Maxwell was assigned to the Class AA Richmond Flying Squirrels, to a place reckoning with its Confederate past.
The city removed a statue of Robert E. Lee in July, shortly after Maxwell hurt his elbow and headed west for surgery. The break gave him time to coach a youth team in Phoenix, and he plans to work with underprivileged kids and on civic engagement while rehabbing from surgery. But before tearing a ligament in his elbow, he rediscovered his purpose on the field.
The Flying Squirrels were in Connecticut in late June, facing the Hartford Yard Goats. The score was tied at 3. Maxwell was hitless with two strikeouts, then stepped into a lefty-lefty matchup with a hard-throwing prospect, two on with no outs.
His favorite part of the game was always solving problems, whether at the plate or behind it, when he can use his brain to excel. Here, he sat fastball, predicting the pitcher’s move, before ripping an RBI single in a mostly empty ballpark. He helped a dugout of dreamers push just ahead of their opponent, a small victory in a win no one will remember.
He called it his favorite moment of a life in baseball. He felt like he belonged.