The 2008 Brewers weren’t a refuge. They were an example of why diversifying the game matters. When Sabathia arrived, they became a force, and though they lost to Philadelphia in the playoffs, that Milwaukee team created a winning foundation that propelled the Brewers to a 96-win season in 2011. Before 2008, Milwaukee had made the postseason just twice. Since then, it has made five appearances in 13 years, and the Brewers have a comfortable lead in the NL Central this season.