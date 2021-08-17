Bassitt was hit on the right side of his head after throwing a fastball on a 1-1 count to Chicago’s Brian Goodwin, who drove it back up the middle. Bassitt immediately fell to the ground and put his hands to his face as medical staffers came out to the mound to attend to him. Players for both sides showed their concern.
After being placed on the cart, Bassitt held a towel over his face. Observers noted that a large amount of blood was visible.
According to NBC Bay Area, Bassitt’s wife and young daughter were at the game and his wife reportedly joined him at the hospital.
Bassitt was replaced by Oakland reliever Burch Smith, with the bases loaded. The White Sox went on to break open a scoreless game with five runs in the inning. Smith lasted three innings before giving way to Deolis Guerra.
Bassitt, a 16th-round draft pick by the White Sox in 2011 out of the University of Akron, reached the majors with that club in 2014. He was traded to the A’s following that season, and after posting a 2.29 ERA in 2020 he made his first all-star team this year. Bassitt entered Tuesday’s game with a 3.06 ERA, and his 12 wins (against three losses), 24 starts and 150 innings pitched were all league-leading marks. Over his past 15 starts, he had gone 9-1 with a 2.61 ERA.
“He is a great person and a great teammate,” Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman said of Bassitt before the game. “It’s been a lot of fun to watch him have this success, because he definitely deserves it.”