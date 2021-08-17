This is one reason that tiering players on your draft list can be so helpful: It gives you a good sense of the opportunity cost of your decisions at every point on draft day.
If you take Running Back E in the third round, leading to the fourth-round selection of Wide Receiver F, is that likely to be a higher-scoring duo than if you go with Wide Receiver E in the third and Running Back F in the fourth? Well, if you think there’s a big gap between RBs E and F — meaning they should be in different tiers — whereas you don’t think all that much separates WRs E and F and thus have them in the same tier, then you have your answer. But wait! The last player left in a tier of tight ends you absolutely love has fallen to the fourth round, and one of your major priorities was to get one of those guys. Fine, then it’s time to pivot and go with a TE.
Speaking of pivoting, let’s end the introduction and get to the fun stuff: the tiers! Please note that the player rankings from which these groupings derive default to .5-PPR formats. Those rankings will update frequently until the regular season kicks off.
Quarterbacks
Tier 1
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs; Josh Allen, Bills; Kyler Murray, Cardinals; Dak Prescott, Cowboys; Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Prescott’s health (and appearances on “Hard Knocks”) will need to be monitored, but for now I’m keeping him in this quintet of players who I think have the best shots at finishing tops among QBs.
Tier 2
Lamar Jackson, Ravens; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Justin Herbert, Chargers
These QBs are just a hair below the top tier, which would include Jackson if I weren’t quite as concerned about his chances of getting sidelined again by the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.
Tier 3
Tom Brady, Buccaneers; Ryan Tannehill, Titans; Matthew Stafford, Rams; Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; Joe Burrow, Bengals
The last of the QBs who can be considered safe to return high-end production.
Tier 4
Trey Lance, 49ers; Jalen Hurts, Eagles; Justin Fields, Bears
If the last tier could be described as “safe,” this trio has risk/reward written all over it. If you don’t mind drafting another QB later as an insurance policy or to hold the fort until Lance or Fields actually gets the starting job, it could be a risk well worth taking.
Tier 5
Matt Ryan, Falcons; Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins; Kirk Cousins, Vikings; Carson Wentz, Colts; Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington
If you’re the type to wait at QB — then wait some more — these options could keep you afloat while the rest of your starters do the real damage.
Tier 6
Daniel Jones, Giants; Baker Mayfield, Browns; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers; Zach Wilson, Jets; Derek Carr, Raiders; Sam Darnold, Panthers; Jared Goff, Lions
The final group of QBs more or less guaranteed starting jobs, thus giving them plenty of value in two-QB and superflex formats.
Tier 7
Mac Jones, Patriots; Taysom Hill, Saints; Jameis Winston, Saints; Tyrod Taylor, Texans; Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos; Drew Lock, Broncos; Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers; Deshaun Watson, Texans; Cam Newton, Patriots; Andy Dalton, Bears
Job security is a major issue here, but some of these QBs could be hot commodities if they managed to stay on the field.
Running backs
Tier 1
Christian McCaffrey, Panthers; Dalvin Cook, Vikings
McCaffrey arguably belongs in his own tier, but I’ll include Cook here because he is locked into the second overall draft spot in so many formats.
Tier 2
Alvin Kamara, Saints; Derrick Henry, Titans; Aaron Jones, Packers; Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
You can expect these RBs to go in the top half of the first round of many drafts.
Tier 3
Jonathan Taylor, Colts; Austin Ekeler, Chargers; Joe Mixon, Bengals; Saquon Barkley, Giants; Antonio Gibson, Washington; Najee Harris, Steelers; Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs; Nick Chubb, Browns
RB1 types with clear paths to potential top-three status. Barkley would be at least one rung higher if not for questions about the pace of his recovery from knee surgery.
Tier 4
Darrell Henderson, Rams; D’Andre Swift, Lions; J.K. Dobbins, Ravens; Chris Carson, Seahawks; Travis Etienne, Jaguars; David Montgomery, Bears; Miles Sanders, Eagles; Kareem Hunt, Browns; Josh Jacobs, Raiders
Here are your prime RB2 candidates for drafters who don’t want to wait long to fill that lineup spot.
Tier 5
Chase Edmonds, Cardinals; Javonte Williams, Broncos; Trey Sermon, 49ers; Myles Gaskin, Dolphins; Mike Davis, Falcons; Raheem Mostert, 49ers; Damien Harris, Patriots; Zack Moss, Bills; Michael Carter, Jets
If you’re excited by what you see here, then congratulations! You have an ideal mind-set for a Zero RB draft.
Tier 6
AJ Dillon, Packers; James Robinson, Jaguars; Gus Edwards, Ravens; Melvin Gordon III, Broncos; Tony Pollard, Cowboys; Jamaal Williams, Lions; Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers; James Conner, Cardinals; Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers; Nyheim Hines, Colts; Latavius Murray, Saints; Damien Williams, Bears; Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers; Kenyan Drake, Raiders; Devin Singletary, Bills
These RBs project to be on the shorter end of time shares but provide nice combinations of stand-alone value and upside in case of injuries.
Tier 7
Phillip Lindsay, Texans; J.D. McKissic, Washington; Tevin Coleman, Jets; James White, Patriots; Darrynton Evans, Titans; David Johnson, Texans; Xavier Jones, Rams; Boston Scott, Eagles; Alexander Mattison, Vikings; Malcolm Brown, Dolphins; Darrel Williams, Chiefs; Qadree Ollison, Falcons; Chuba Hubbard, Panthers; Devontae Booker, Giants; Justin Jackson, Chargers; Samaje Perine, Bengals
Handcuffs and pass-catching specialists — plus a couple of obligatory stabs at the uninspiring situation in Houston — mark this tier.
Tier 8
Ty Johnson, Jets; Salvon Ahmed, Dolphins; Anthony McFarland Jr., Steelers; Rashaad Penny, Seahawks; Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles; Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs; Sony Michel, Patriots; Tarik Cohen, Bears; Javian Hawkins, Falcons; Marlon Mack, Colts; Alex Collins, Seahawks; Joshua Kelley, Chargers; Carlos Hyde, Jaguars; Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots; La’Mical Perine, Jets; Eno Benjamin, Cardinals; Mark Ingram II, Texans; Matt Breida, Bills
An assortment of stragglers in 12-team drafts, the prospects of these backs should undergo plenty of volatility as injuries, training camp reports and preseason performances shake things up.
Wide receivers
Tier 1
Davante Adams, Packers; Tyreek Hill, Chiefs; Stefon Diggs, Bills
Just as tight end has a “big three” (see below), the wide receiver contingent is led by this triad of top-notch pass-catchers, all of whom deserve to go in the first round.
Tier 2
Calvin Ridley, Falcons; DK Metcalf, Seahawks; A.J. Brown, Titans; Justin Jefferson, Vikings; DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
Great bets to return WR1 numbers, these five should not fall past the second round and could go in the first in full-PPR formats.
Tier 3
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys; Keenan Allen, Chargers; Allen Robinson II, Bears; Terry McLaurin, Washington; Cooper Kupp, Rams; Robert Woods, Rams; D.J. Moore, Panthers; Amari Cooper, Cowboys; Chris Godwin, Buccaneers; Tyler Lockett, Seahawks; Tee Higgins, Bengals; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers
It’s so hard to come up with an exact order for this group of excellent WRs. What’s much easier is resolving to avoid sketchy RBs as long as these guys are still on the board.
Tier 4
Julio Jones, Titans; Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals; Chase Claypool, Steelers; Jerry Jeudy, Broncos; Diontae Johnson, Steelers; Odell Beckham Jr., Browns; Tyler Boyd, Bengals; Robby Anderson, Panthers; Adam Thielen, Vikings; JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers; Michael Gallup, Cowboys
We start to transition here toward players who probably fit better as WR2s or high-end WR3s on fantasy squads.
Tier 5
Deebo Samuel, 49ers; Courtland Sutton, Broncos; Mike Williams, Chargers; Laviska Shenault Jr., Jaguars; Brandin Cooks, Texans; Will Fuller V, Dolphins; Kenny Golladay, Giants; Antonio Brown, Buccaneers; D.J. Chark Jr., Jaguars; Marquise Brown, Ravens; Jarvis Landry, Browns; Corey Davis, Jets; Devonta Smith, Eagles; Mecole Hardman, Chiefs; Henry Ruggs III, Raiders; Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars; Michael Thomas, Saints; Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins; Michael Pittman Jr., Colts; Darnell Mooney, Bears; Elijah Moore, Jets; Rondale Moore, Cardinals; Nelson Agholor, Patriots; Curtis Samuel, Washington
These receivers can fit the WR3/WR4 bill either through volume or big-play ability. Michael Thomas is the exception; drafters will have to wait until he gets healthy and hope he is still on good terms with New Orleans at that point.
Tier 6
Sterling Shepard, Giants; Terrace Marshall Jr., Panthers; DeVante Parker, Dolphins; Russell Gage, Falcons; Jalen Reagor, Eagles; Sammy Watkins, Ravens; Emmanuel Sanders, Bills; Randall Cobb, Packers; T.Y. Hilton, Colts; Jakobi Meyers, Patriots; A.J. Green, Cardinals; Bryan Edwards, Raiders; Marquez Callaway, Saints; Cole Beasley, Bills; Jamison Crowder, Jets; Tyrell Williams, Lions
As everyone knows, the WR position is deep, but here we see it finally start to thin out into players whose range of outcomes include as much negative as positive.
Tier 7
Parris Campbell, Colts; Dyami Brown, Washington; KJ Hamler, Broncos; Gabriel Davis, Bills; Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns; Tre’Quan Smith, Saints; Christian Kirk, Cardinals; John Brown, Raiders; Nico Collins, Texans; Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers; Rashard Higgins, Browns; DeSean Jackson, Rams; Breshad Perriman, Lions; Darius Slayton, Giants; D’Wayne Eskridge, Seahawks; Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs; Zach Pascal, Colts; Keelan Cole Sr., Jets
I could have added more names here, but you get the idea. At this point, you’re taking a stab at someone who might emerge as a top-three receiving option on his team.
Tight ends
Tier 1
Travis Kelce, Chiefs
The gold standard at his position, worth strong first-round consideration, Kelce has only his age (31) as even the slightest red flag.
Tier 2
Darren Waller, Raiders; George Kittle, 49ers
If you missed or passed on Kelce and still want to put some distance between your team and others’ at TE, you’ll want to snag one of these two.
Tier 3
T.J. Hockenson, Lions; Mark Andrews, Ravens; Kyle Pitts, Falcons
Hockenson should easily lead his team in targets and Andrews could do the same. Pitts, a rookie taken fourth overall in April’s draft, is much more of an unknown quantity but is positioned for a big role right away.
Tier 4
Logan Thomas, Washington; Noah Fant, Broncos; Jonnu Smith, Patriots; Irv Smith Jr., Vikings; Evan Engram, Giants; Dallas Goedert, Eagles; Tyler Higbee, Rams; Hunter Henry, Patriots
There is a distinct gap from the previous tier to this one, and drafters who missed out on the top six wouldn’t be blamed for skipping this group entirely and taking their chances with perhaps two from the next.
Tier 5
Adam Trautman, Saints; Robert Tonyan, Packers; Mike Gesicki, Dolphins; Jared Cook, Chargers; Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers; Zach Ertz, Eagles; Cole Kmet, Bears; Gerald Everett, Seahawks; Anthony Firkser, Titans; Austin Hooper, Browns; Eric Ebron, Steelers; Hayden Hurst, Falcons
This is another tricky crew to put in order, but at the end of the day it may not matter much, given that TE scoring traditionally flattens by the time you get this deep into the position.
Tier 6
Dan Arnold, Panthers; Blake Jarwin, Cowboys; Mo Alie-Cox, Colts; C.J. Uzomah, Bengals; Jordan Akins, Texans; Dawson Knox, Bills; Jacob Harris, Rams; Dalton Schultz, Cowboys; O.J. Howard, Buccaneers; Jimmy Graham, Bears; Donald Parham Jr., Chargers; Harrison Bryant, Browns; Will Dissly, Seahawks; Jack Doyle, Colts
Hey, some leagues require two TEs or are just really deep, you know? It actually would not be a shock to see a couple of names here become mainstays of mainstream lineups this season.