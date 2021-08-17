If you take Running Back E in the third round, leading to the fourth-round selection of Wide Receiver F, is that likely to be a higher-scoring duo than if you go with Wide Receiver E in the third and Running Back F in the fourth? Well, if you think there’s a big gap between RBs E and F — meaning they should be in different tiers — whereas you don’t think all that much separates WRs E and F and thus have them in the same tier, then you have your answer. But wait! The last player left in a tier of tight ends you absolutely love has fallen to the fourth round, and one of your major priorities was to get one of those guys. Fine, then it’s time to pivot and go with a TE.