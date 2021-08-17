After the first five running backs are taken then it becomes a decision between Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and perhaps Travis Kelce. It makes sense to go with one of the best players at the position (Hill, Adams or Kelce) rather than a second-tier running back. In the second round, the running back position is going to be even thinner, leaving you with the choice between a rusher in a committee or a second-tier wide out such as A.J. Brown or CeeDee Lamb. Again, go with the higher tier of player. And in the third round, since you have already punted on the running back position, go ahead and get the best possible flex player, which will likely be another receiver. If this is your path you obviously have to grab running backs with upside throughout the rest of the draft.