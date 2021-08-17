A few years ago the Zero RB strategy, which advocated waiting on the position until Round 5 or later in an effort to stock up on more lucrative positions like wide receiver and tight end, caught the eyes of many fantasy football participants. Unfortunately, the time for employing this strategy has passed. Instead, you are going to want to grab at least two running backs in the first three rounds and perhaps as many as three before you start to focus on the other positions in earnest. The reason is simple: There aren’t enough quality running backs to go around.