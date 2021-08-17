Using wins above replacement for your draft board rather than projected point totals or consensus rankings focuses on the value of each position relative to the player pool available. For example, you can see Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans and Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns are being slightly overvalued relative to their worth. Austin Ekeler, on the other hand, makes a case to be a top five pick of the draft in terms of impact. Ekeler gets high marks for consistency and a favorable schedule during the fantasy football playoffs (Weeks 13 to 16). Plus, his offensive line “should be one of the most improved units in the NFL,” according to Pro Football Focus.