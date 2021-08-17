Ian transferred out of his public middle school after a classmate called him the n-word, Steven says, and enrolled at private Wahlert Catholic. As a senior, he was one of five Black students, Ian says. He did an independent study on Black culture, presenting to a classroom of White kids who asked about his hair, why certain language is deemed inappropriate for one race but not another and why an athletic kid like Ian played baseball, of all things, and not one of the cool sports.