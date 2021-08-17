Martinez hedged his update because Ross still faces uncertainty. Meister is the surgeon who performed his Tommy John procedure in July 2017. He missed about 13 months and returned to the fringe of Washington’s rotation. This time, he will rest for a while, Martinez noted, with hopes of taking the mound again in the spring.
On Sunday, when Ross hit the injured list, he had a 4.17 ERA in 20 appearances, including 19 starts. His season was a stark mix of good and bad, with a few blowups balancing six starts of five-plus innings while yielding zero earned runs. He joins Stephen Strasburg as the club’s second starter to be shut down for the rest of 2021.
“He’s going to have to go through some extensive rehab and some time off,” Martinez said of Ross. “And I thought that was good news that he doesn’t need surgery on his right arm.”
With two days off this week, then another one Monday, the Nationals don’t have to fill Ross’s spot in the rotation immediately. Erick Fedde was set to take his turn against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. Rookie Josiah Gray will follow Wednesday, finishing the two-game series. From there, Washington has Patrick Corbin, Paolo Espino and Sean Nolin, a 31-year-old lefty who recently arrived from Class AAA Rochester.
Nolin started the first leg of a doubleheader at the New York Mets on Thursday. Martinez floated him as an option to replace Ross. But until he has to, Martinez could use the veteran to eat innings out of the bullpen.
The Nationals have had trouble getting length from a decimated starting staff. Max Scherzer and Jon Lester were dealt ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Strasburg is out for the year after surgery for thoracic outlet surgery. And Ross landed on the shelf upon feeling forearm tightness after his most recent bullpen session.
The Nationals (50-68) entered Tuesday’s matchup with the Blue Jays (63-54) on a seven-game losing streak. They also had dropped 12 of 13.