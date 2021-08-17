If nothing else, that’s what the Washington Nationals got Tuesday night, beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 12-6, to snap a seven-game losing streak. Their record nudged to 51-68. They moved into fourth place in the National League East, just above the Miami Marlins, and are expected to hover there until early October, when their schedule finishes. And this series-opening victory offered a bit of basic symbolism.
The Nationals’ six-run third began with Riley Adams floating a single to right. The 25-year-old catcher — a 6-foot-4, 246-pound beast of a dude — was on the Blue Jays, swinging between the majors and minors, before Washington acquired him for closer Brad Hand ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Adams almost immediately joined the Nationals, sharing a spot with Tres Barrera and providing quick-burst glimpses of the future as contrast to a dismal present.
Washington entered Tuesday having dropped 12 of its past 13 contests. The lone victory? A product of Adams’s first career homer, a two-run, game-winning shot in the ninth inning in Atlanta on Aug. 7. He arrived with a developing glove, a developing arm and the potential to crush baseballs over the fence, should his bat skills catch up with his obvious strength. But his first contribution Tuesday was a hit that traveled no faster than 81.7 mph.
“Been working a lot recently about simplifying everything and giving myself as much time to see the ball,” Adams explained, saying the Nationals’ coaching staff has stressed getting his front foot down early. “That was pretty much it. There’s not a big science or any special formula.”
After that single landed in the outfield grass, Erick Fedde struck out, Victor Robles was plunked by a pitch, Alcides Escobar smacked a two-run double, Juan Soto walked, Josh Bell singled, Yadiel Hernandez dribbled a two-run single, and Carter Kieboom punched a long, loud sacrifice fly. An inning later, Adams stepped in against righty Trent Thornton, who had relieved starter Alek Manoah, and punished a full-count curve.
This was closer to what the Nationals literally bargained for. Thornton attacked Adams with six curves and a fastball, knowing he likes to hit heat. But because Adams was patient, and because Thornton was missing well off the outside edge, Adams saw an in-zone, low-and-away curve he could handle. That he pulled it 367 feet, landing it inside the left field foul pole for a solo homer, was impressive in itself. Tuesday was only Adams’s 23rd game in the majors.
“It’s funny seeing the replay of that homer; I couldn’t tell you that that pitch was that far out,” Adams said of Thornton’s curve. “My approach is staying up the middle as much as I can, and I was a little out in front. But I do have some long leverage — I’m a bigger person in general — so I was able to get the barrel to it.”
All the offense helped the Nationals weather a late push by the Blue Jays. Hernandez had a second-inning solo blast in addition to his soft single. Fedde was shaky for five innings, yielding three runs on five hits, including a two-run homer by Teoscar Hernández, but got the win. Reliever Mason Thompson imploded in the eighth, loading the bases with no outs, struggling to locate the high-90s sinker that made him an attractive return for Daniel Hudson, who now pitches for the San Diego Padres.
Kyle Finnegan entered next, Luis García booted a routine grounder, and the gap slimmed to 8-6 on a single by Alejandro Kirk. But Finnegan escaped, stranding a pair of runners, and Soto doubled in the bottom half, Ryan Zimmerman scored him with a deep flyball, and Adams brought home two more with a double to the right field corner off Rafael Dolis. Adams finished with three hits, three runs and three RBI. He had three hits across 12 games with Toronto this season.
“When I was making the lineup out, I used that a little bit as a motivation for him,” Manager Dave Martinez said of Adams starting against his old team. “But the matchup for me was the fact that [Manoah] throws sinkers, change-ups, sliders down. I thought it was a good matchup for [Adams]. He did a great job of not only hitting but also behind the plate.”
One downside, of course, is that any win could hurt the Nationals’ 2022 draft position. Tanking, the act of intentionally losing to get a higher pick — the idea that immediate pain will be worth it for the chance to add supreme talent for a distant title run — is not something the club will discuss or even humor. Most days, Martinez talks about trying to win despite a fire sale of eight veterans at the trade deadline, Max Scherzer and Trea Turner among them. Yet there is no denying that a particularly rough month and a half could have its benefits.
The Nationals picked 11th in this year’s draft, their highest slot in a decade, and selected high school shortstop Brady House. Heading into Tuesday, they were vying with the Marlins, Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals for the fifth pick next summer. To this point, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates have been bad in a way that should be very hard to match.