One downside, of course, is that any win could hurt the Nationals’ 2022 draft position. Tanking, the act of intentionally losing to get a higher pick — the idea that immediate pain will be worth it for the chance to add supreme talent for a distant title run — is not something the club will discuss or even humor. Most days, Martinez talks about trying to win despite a fire sale of eight veterans at the trade deadline, Max Scherzer and Trea Turner among them. Yet there is no denying that a particularly rough month and a half could have its benefits.